In December 1869, a dangerous experiment was carried out in a small town in Wales, in the United Kingdom.

Sarah Jacob, her parents claimed, had survived without a piece of food crossing her lips for two years.

Now, to the scorn of the scientific community, they were trying to prove that their daughter really was a “miracle faster.”

But six days after a two-week round-the-clock surveillance began, things were not going well.

The nurses, with keen eyes ready to spot any attempt at deception, grew increasingly concerned for the 12-year-old girl. She was growing weaker and colder. In fact, she looked like she was starving.

Although newspapers across the country were avidly following the “extraordinary case”, Sarah was not the first so-called “fasting girl” the UK had seen, nor was she the first to undergo such a dangerous test.

Europe had a long tradition of these miracle maidens: young women who seemed to eat almost nothing, despite being in good health.

Following the example of devout Catholics in medieval times, whose anorexia mirabilises was rooted in their deep piety, fasting girls had been attracting attention since at least the 16th century, their abstinence having brought them fame and fortune.

Feathers and raisins

From the beginning, opinion was divided.

To some, they were a “wonder of God”: evidence of his miraculous powers and worthy of the multitudes that came to see them.

Others were skeptical: while early modern physicians could not say with certainty how long a person could survive without food, at a time when famine was a grim reality, the need to eat to preserve life was well understood.

It was growing skepticism that led to the first surveillance.

In 1600, King Henry IV of France sent his “best and foremost” physician to determine whether it was “deceit or not” that Jane Balan had carried out her three-year fast; and in 1668, the Earl of Devonshire arranged for surgeons to observe Martha Taylor, “The Famous Damsel of Derbyshire”, who claimed to have fasted for 12 months, only occasionally licking her lips with a feather dipped in water, or drinking the juice of some toasted raisins.

The fact that no duplication was detected in any of the cases (or in many others) meant that, even as doctors searched for alternative explanations, ranging from body composition to the nutritive properties of the air, the idea of ​​miraculous abstinence or supernatural stayed alive.

Medical knowledge had obviously come a long way by the time Sarah’s fast came to the attention of the national press in February 1869.

The vast majority of doctors were unshakably convinced that surviving on air, or staying alive by God’s mercy, was utterly impossible: “a palpable absurdity, and in contravention of all known laws and experience.”

Prolonged fasting, or faking it, was already considered pathological behavior: “a well-known phase of hysteria.”

Conventional treatment for food refusal involved admission to a hospital ward, where “by moral means” the patient was persuaded to eat or, failing that, was force-fed through a tube.

strange pilgrimages

Cases like that of Ann Moore, “the alleged Tutbury fasting woman,” had also done much to damage the credibility of the apparently miraculous fasters.

Despite confessing “that for six years I have not taken anything more than once, the inside of a few black currants; [y] for the last four and a half years nothing at all” had been denounced as a “vile impostor” after a watch in 1813, called off when it became apparent she “was suffering severely from want” and had “quickly lost weight”.

It turned out that while she was earning the handsome sum of £400 by displaying herself to visitors, her daughter had been feeding her the whole time: washing her face with towels moistened with gravy, milk or arrowroot, and passing food into her mother’s mouth when they kissed

Despite all that, “the fasting girl” became a Victorian phenomenon.

At a time of friction between new scientific facts and traditional religious faith, many people remained open to the idea that a medical miracle could happen.

Press coverage led to a steady stream of Brits making a pilgrimage to the Carmarthenshire home of the “Welsh girl who fasts”, following enterprising schoolchildren waiting for them at the local train station.

Walking into the room where Sarah lay all day, every day, with the bed covered in ribbons, flowers, and books, they would be allowed to touch her hands or face, and, of course, leave gifts.

Although the medical community had been reluctant to see an outdated observation performed on Sarah, fearing to lend credence to what they believed to be ridiculous claims, the experiment to authenticate her fast had been sanctioned.

Tighter surveillance, many thought, would show the public that it was impossible to survive without a livelihood.

Four nurses from Guy’s Hospital in London had been dispatched for the purpose, and the Jacobs’ home was diligently searched for hidden food. Sarah’s parents also agreed not to make her bed or let her sister sleep next to her.

Unfortunately, the experiment cost Sarah her life.

As she lay in bed, her pulse racing, her body growing cold and restless, her mind delirious, the doctors urged her parents to discontinue surveillance so she could start sneaking again, as it was painfully clear she had. been doing all the time.

But either out of pride, their own delusion, or, as they said repeatedly, out of a promise they had made to Sarah, they refused; and she passed away on December 17th.

The autopsy categorically confirmed that his claims that he had not eaten or drunk for 26 months were not true.

Amid public outcry, the parents were found guilty of manslaughter.

lucrative endorsements

“It would be perfectly possible,” thought an American neurologist, “to repeat the whole tragedy in New York City,” since Americans were proving just as receptive to the claims of their own fasting girls.

The most famous was Mollie Fancher, who initially came to public attention in 1866 after going “7 weeks without food”.

A year earlier, Mollie had been badly injured when her skirt got caught in a streetcar that carried her almost a block. Partially paralyzed and blind, she claimed that she was clairvoyant.

In the 1870s, the “Brooklyn enigma” apparently ate and drank little more than a small banana and a few teaspoons of milk punch in a six-month period and, like Sarah, received nationwide attention.

Naturally, some were highly skeptical – at least one neurologist tried (unsuccessfully) to get Mollie to agree to a 30-day observation – but not all.

Mollie was offered (and accepted) a lucrative endorsement deal from a company specializing in prosthetics for invalids; and American businessman, politician, and circus performer Phineas Taylor Barnum tried to recruit her for her show.

Even President Woodrow Wilson sent her a letter to mark her “Golden Jubilee in Bed” in 1916.

Just as there were reports of other fasting girls in the UK – such as the “Strathaven fasting girl” Christina Marshall, who “completed her eighteenth week without food” in 1881 – they were also found in the US, especially in places where credence was still given to supernatural causes.

In the mid-1880s, more than 1,000 people came to visit Kate Smulsey, the “Fort Plain fasting girl” who had apparently not eaten for over a year.

Meanwhile, Josephine Marie Bedard of Maine, who is said to have “no more desire to eat than other people would have to chew iron”, was contested by two rival promoters keen to put her on display as a curio.

new interpretations

It’s never been clear why exactly Mollie Fancher, Sarah Jacob, and others like them began refusing food (or secretly eating).

Sarah did so after a mysterious illness involving seizures; Mollie while she was recovering from her accident.

A Dr Fowler, firmly convinced that hysteria was the cause of Sarah’s behaviour, thought that the “oft-expressed astonishment and surprise” by her parents at how little food she lived on as a result of her illness had encouraged her to fast.

The “cultivation of this habit” had in turn brought rewards, leading her to “pretense and deceit.”

Very rarely have any of these girls been linked to anorexia nervosa, first defined in the early 1870s and then linked to the psychological dynamics of middle-class family life – in which parents were increasingly attentive to children – and to Victorian attitudes about women’s self-control at mealtimes.

Instead, discussions of fasting girls in the headlines were generally limited to exposing the fraud behind their claims of near-total abstinence, or a diagnosis of hysteria, with deceitful behavior being one of its main symptoms.

Even more recently, historians have been wary of labeling them anorexic.

Symptom continuities such as fasting and secret eating can be misleading, according to Joan Jacobs Brumberg, author of “Fasting Girls: The Story of Anorexia Nervosa” (1989): “the fact that a behavior occurs across cultures or times does not necessarily mean that it has the same cause or that it has a biological basis”.

What is clear is that the Victorian era was a pivotal period, transforming fasting girls from sources of fascination to victims; and their long periods of abstinence, from possible miracles to medical symptoms.

* Felicity Day is a journalist specializing in British history and heritage. Her book, “The Game of Hearts: The Lives and Loves of Regency Women,” was published by Blink Publishing in September 2022.

If you want to read the original BBC HistoryExtra article, click here.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.