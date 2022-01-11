César #Augusto #Londoño #leaves #Win #Sports

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
César Augusto LondoÃ ± o
The sports journalist published a farewell message on his social networks.
January 10, 2022, 08:51 PM
“In 2022 I will no longer be in Win Sports,” wrote the sports journalist César Augusto Londoño in a message that he spread on his social networks.
“I leave the channel with great sadness because its seeds were the programs ‘Connection’ and ‘Acceso’, which I directed, and because it happened without both of us wanting it,” he added.
The journalist explained that, after this decision, he will continue to be linked to Snail Radio “in new projects and interesting challenges”.
Londoño recalled that he had spent the last nine years at Win Sports “of learning, friendship and much happiness sharing with great professionals.” And he finished: “we will continue practicing journalism as long as life allows it.”
