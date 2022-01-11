Barça does not stop. Renew Umtiti to square the inscription of Ferran Torres it hasn’t been the only behind-the-scenes move on the market to continue undertaking the remodeling of the workforce that is underway. A sudoku puzzle by the narrow waist of its Financial Fair Play and from which it seems to be erased day by day because it is an unreachable box Morata. Allegri’s stud on his departure now forces him to look for alternatives.

Marcelo bechler, the journalist who announced the signing of Neymar by PSG, has dropped the bomb: Xavi Hernández thinks of Oscar dos Santos. The Brazilian, who will start his fifth season in China (Shanghai Port) despite being 30 years old, would come to occupy the role of Coutinho, on loan to Aston Villa. In the Blaugrana sports management, in constant direct line with the coach, like his experience, technical quality and offensive potential. An exchange of stickers that for the moment presents obstacles, as evidenced by the first contacts, at the beginning of the year.

With a contract until 2024, Mateu Alemany would have to go back to making bobbin lace in another highly complex financial operation, and, at the very least, surprising. The economic context culé would only open the doors of his signing with the key of his arrival at zero cost. Something that, except for assignment, seems complicated. To which must be added the salary. Following the salary cap imposed by the Chinese Football Federation, his salary was reduced from 24 million euros net to 2.5. Although surely, complemented by large extra bonuses. Another puzzle for the Barça football director.

Oscar, the first of the Chinese golden boom

The Brazilian, in a groundbreaking movement at the time, set the trend. A fundamental piece in Mourinho’s Chelsea champion of the Premier League and undisputed international for Brazil, he fell into temptation in the winter market of 2016. He traded his European pedigree for overflowing Chinese gold, taking advantage of the boom golden football of the Asian country a few years ago.

In fact, the Europe-China route was inaugurated, followed by other renowned players such as Hulk, James Rodríguez, Alex Teixeira, Witsel, Guarín, Ramires, Carrasco, Gervinho or Graziano Pellé, and it still remains the most expensive signing in the history of China. (60 million euros) and one of the stars of the Super League. In 170 games, he has scored 50 goals and distributed 93 assists. A mass idol who even volunteered to play for the Asian team, if the rules changed.