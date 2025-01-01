Emergency services moved to the Cercanías de Sol station due to the run over of a person

There are two lines affected and users have been evacuated

Updated at 11:28 a.m.





A Cercanías train has run over at least one personwhich has forced the suspension of train circulation between Atocha Cercanías and Madrid Chamartín.

As reported by ‘Canal 24 Horas’, the event occurred around 8:45 a.m. Several emergency services have traveled to Puerta del Sol. Access to the station has been cut off and the users who were there at that time have been evacuated.

Traffic between Atocha Cercanías and Madrid Chamartín is suspended. Affectation: Cercanías trains on line C-3 with rotations in Atocha and selective rotations in Atocha and Chamartín and detours through the Recoletos tunnel for trains on line C-4 in Madrid. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) January 1, 2025

Through a tweet on its social networks, Adif has reported that this problem affects “trains of Suburbs of line C-3 with rotations in Atocha and selective rotations in Atocha and Chamartín and detours through the Recoletos tunnel for trains of the Madrid line C-4».