The Minister of Economy, Commerce and Business, Carlos Cuerpor, this Wednesday, January 1, he was optimistic about the progress of the Spanish economy and has announced that it will grow in 2025 above 2.4%, in line with the forecasts of organizations such as the Bank of Spain.

In an interview at SER ChainBody has announced that the Government will revise growth forecasts upwards once it is confirmed that in 2024 the GDP added growth shigher than 3%. Specifically, it could reach 3.2% “depending on the impact of the damage” in the Valencian Community.

Regarding the forecasts for this coming year, the minister has indicated that, with the figures for the last quarter in hand, which the INE will publish at the end of January, “It will be clear that we could be above 2.4%“.

“We are going to update the forecast at the end of January, when we have the economic growth figures for 2024 as a whole,” he said. The minister, however, admits that his main objective for this exercise is that the Macroeconomic “good news” reaches citizens “in their daily lives” and “feel a point of pride” in the progress of a country that contributes “40% of the European GDP.”

Budgets and taxes

In relation to the State budgets, the Corps has recognized the importance of their approval to “translate the major economic policy objectives into money.” To achieve this, he pointed out, “we are going to work hard to achieve a budget agreements by the year 2025″.

The minister has admitted the difficulty of obtaining parliamentary support, a weakness that threatens to truncate the tax on energy companies. Body has assured that the Government will seek an agreement for the validation of the new decree on the tax in Congress.

But he has been somewhat ambiguous when it comes to anticipating events about what will happen if the law falls in Congress due to lack of votes. “I believe that we have already made that effort and we have fulfilled our commitment“, he pointed out.