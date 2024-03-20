The Centroamérica Cuenta literary festival arrives for the first time in Panama City to encourage a great reflection on the challenges of the region by more than 50 creators. The eleventh edition of the event promoted by the Nicaraguan writer and Cervantes winner Sergio Ramírez will bring together from May 22 to 26 great voices from literature, music, cinema and Ibero-American journalism. From the Colombian writer Piedad Bonnett to the Cuban novelist Leonardo Padura, the Nicaraguans Gioconda Bell and Claudia Neira Bermúdez, the Mexicans Juan Villoro, Emiliano Monge, Brenda Navarro and Antonio Ortuño, the Spanish filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa, Luis García Montero, poet and director from the Cervantes Institute, or the Panamanian musician Rubén Blades… They will all focus on a program that includes dialogues on editing and literary management, the relationships between the arts, artificial intelligence and a conversation dedicated to Gabriel García Márquez when he turns ten years old of his death.

“For Centroamérica Cuenta it will be a pleasure to be in Panama for the first time, a country that will be a meeting point and connection of Central American and Ibero-American literature and culture for its projection and dissemination throughout the region,” explained Sergio Ramírez, president of Central America Counts. The quote, who was born in Managua in 2013, had to migrate like the hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the authoritarian regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. This year the festival pays tribute precisely to one of the most outstanding Nicaraguan authors of the 20th century, the poet, narrator and essayist Claribel Alegría.

The edition will open with a dialogue between Rubén Blades and Leonardo Padura on Wednesday, May 22 at the National Theater of Panama. Additionally, five books will be presented during the event: The golden horse, by Sergio Ramírez; All the poetry, by Gioconda Belli; Almudena: an illustrated biography by Almudena Grandes, in a tribute by Aroa Moreno and Ana Jarén; The figure of the world, by Juan Villoro; and The Central American Accounts: profiles of contemporary Central America coordinated by Luis Guillermo Solís, former president of Costa Rica.

The festival, in which Jan Martínez Ahrens, director of EL PAÍS América, will participate, will offer three free workshops: one on environmental journalism, taught by Lorena Arroyo, director of América Futura; another on cinema and literature, by the playwright Claudia Piñeiro; and a third on podcast journalism, by Eliezer Budasoff, editor of El Hilo.

The organization also trusts that the festival will contribute to the international projection of Panama as a cultural destination. “We hope that, with this edition held in Panama City, Panamanian literature will show its face to the region and we can begin to cross those bridges that will help our letters travel and become known beyond our borders.” , stated Gabriel González, Minister in charge of Culture. In addition to the collaboration with local authorities, the event has the support of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), the Delegation of the European Union in Central America and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF). , among other institutions.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.