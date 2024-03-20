Daily Mail: a former clergywoman spoke about intimate photos of parishioners

Brazilian porn model and former clergywoman Ana Akiva claims that her OnlyFans viewers were the parishioners she preached to in church. About it reports Daily Mail edition.

According to Akiva, when she went into porn, her church was empty. “A lot of people say they left the church when I stopped preaching,” she says. “Others admitted that they had erotic fantasies about me at the time.”

Now former parishioners write to Akiva on OnlyFans and even send her photos. “Some sent intimate photos taken in the church toilet,” she says. “I was shocked.”

In 2015, Ana Akiva joined the Fuxico Evangelical Church and became a preacher. To do this, she had to interrupt her modeling career for eight years. In 2023, Akiva stated that she was disillusioned with the church.