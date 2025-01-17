He Real Betis The second round of the league begins this Saturday and does so seeking redemption after the double disappointment for the team and its fans that the defeats against Valladolid and Barcelona meant, the latter in the Copa del Rey. The green-and-white healing will only come through a victory and the opportunity presents itself in the Benito Villamarin before him Alaves In this meeting corresponding to the 20th day of LaLiga EA Sports. The Heliopolitanos have 25 points and eight less, 17, for the babazorros, who recently changed their coach.

He will be in charge of the refereeing of this duel between Betis and Alavés Hernandez Hernandez with Javier Iglesias Villanueva in the VAR. Below we tell you all the details of the meeting and how to watch and follow it.

Where to watch Betis – Alavés: on which channel they televise it and streaming platforms

The match between the green and white team and the blue and white team corresponding to the 20th league matchday will be broadcast on Movistar LaLiga (dials 54 in Movistar, 107 in Orange) and LaLiga TV Bar (dial 300 in Movistar) in the establishments.

What time is Betis – Alavés: date, day, time, stadium and where it is played

Real Betis and Deportivo Alavés face each other this Saturday, January 18 at 6:30 p.m. hours at the Benito Villamarín stadium.









How to follow Betis – Alavés

The match of the 20th league matchday between Manuel Pellegrini's team and Eduardo Coudet's team can be followed online. LaLiga EA Sports 2024-2025.

Everything you need to know about Betis – Alavés

To qualify again for European competition, Betis will have to improve the score from the first round in the second. And there is no better way to begin that task than by becoming strong in the Benito Villamarinwhere this Saturday he receives a team in trouble. In fact, the day begins one point away from relegation. Pellegrini’s pupils, for their part, disappointed in Valladolid, completing a very poor performance against the bottom team, and in Montjuic they were devastated by a rival much superior in football and also in intensity. So the team must react to straighten out the course that has gone awry in recent days since it has only been able to win one game in the last eight in the domestic competition.

Surely, Pellegrini will have a casualty report very similar to that of the expedition to Barcelona. They will cause loss Bellerín, William Carvalho, Lo Celso and probably Chimy Ávila. Absences that Aitor joins due to the severe sprain of his ankle that took him out of the game in the first half of the cup match with the Blaugrana. Marc Roca, who has already had many work sessions with the group, could be the novelty of the summons, providing a new resource to a midfield in which the Johnny-Altimira pairing has established itself. With the probable return of Abde to the team in place of Juanmi, a starting eleven very similar to the one that came out in Montjuic is expected. Sabaly He would take care of the right back, as he has been doing in LaLiga, where he has established himself in the position. Fornals He could have options, although Jesús Rodríguez was one of the few who stood out on Wednesday.

How Alavés arrives

He Alaves will fight one more season for permanence. The Vitorians started the course well, but they went less well, the good results disappeared and the board fired Luis García Plaza to give the reins of the team to Eduardo Coudet. For now, the expected revulsion with the Argentine has not been such. There are eight official matches in a row for Alavés without knowing the victory. With Coudet he has added three consecutive draws in LaLiga and one defeat, last match against Girona (0-1) in extra time. Antonio Sivera He is the only confirmed absence due to injury for the Vitorians while Carlos Martín is a doubt. Rebbach He will not be there either having been loaned to Granada. With the Alava team, former Sevilla player Jordán returns to Heliópolis.