Another week comes to an end, bringing us a multitude of activities to do with our family, our friends or as a couple. From the most prominent novelties to the classics that never fail, through gastronomic alternatives that will make you feel the taste of Asturian stews in the city.

ABC offers you a selection of the best leisure activities to do in the capital From this Thursday, March 6 to next Sunday.

From March 5 to 9 Art Week in Madrid

The Arc Fair celebrates from March 5 to 9, 2025 at the IFEMA Fairgrounds (Pavilions 7 and 9) its 44th edition that the Amazon will have as a central project. A unique project that will unite past and future through galleries and their essential relationship with artists and collectors.









Sample of works of art in arc



Madrid City Council





Where: IFEMA MADRID

When: March 5 to 9

Hours: open for the public as of March 7. Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm and Sunday from 12.00 to 6 pm

Prices: From 20 euros

Until March 31 Madrid cooked route

The Madrid cooked route is the best plan to combat the cold in Madrid and this year the fifteenth edition is celebrated from February 15 to March 31. A gastronomic route that will travel many restaurants in Madrid City and several of the Community of Madrid, offering the possibility of tasting the typical dish of our land.

Madrid City Council





Where: Consult here the restaurants that are part of the route

When: until March 31

From March 4 to June 8 Proust and the Arts

The Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum hosts from March 4 to June 8, 2025 an exhibition that shows how art influenced the work of the illustrious Parisian writer. Proust is considered one of the most influential writers of the twentieth century, who also highlighted in philosophy and art history. The paintings, designs, sculptures and manuscripts exhibited have their reflection in aspects of their work, personality and life.

Portrait of Countess Mathleu de Noailles



Bilbao Fine Arts Museum





Where: Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum

When: from March 4 to June 8

Hours: Tuesday to Friday and Sundays from 10 am to 7 pm. Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm

Prices: tickets from 10 euros

Until March 23 Don Friolera’s horns

The prestigious playwright and director Ainhoa ​​Amestay premieres from March 4 to 23, from Tuesday to Sunday, in the green room of the theaters of the channel an adaptation of this masterpiece of the wait written by Ramón María del Valle-Inclán.

Cast of the work



Madrid City Council





Where: Channel Teatros

When: Tuesday to Sunday until March 23

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30 pm and Sundays at 6:00 p.m.

Prices: tickets from 9 euros

Until April 21 The titanic legend

Mad Madrid Digital Arts offers its new blockbusters based on one of the most emblematic ships in history every day of the week. In the exhibition you can explore the spaces and history of the great transatlantic during the trip that toured to the coast of Newfoundland and its sinking the night of April 14 to 15, 1912.

Immersive exposure



Madrid City Council





Where: Mad -Madrid Digital Arts- Immersive Experiences Center

When: until April 21

Schedules: Consult Official page

Until May 4 A visit to the art of Andy Warhol

The Canal Foundation houses in the Mateo Inurria room until May 4 that brings together 134 pieces created by the American artist Andy Warhol from 1962 to the end of his career. Warhol posters are presented as a tangible sample of their genius, which deepens his legacy and demonstrates how art and advertising merged into his work

Madrid City Council





For an indefinite time Candelight concerts

The Candlelight experience has numerous actions distributed in several spaces in the city. A totally immersive live musical experience under the light of LED candles that cover a wide variety of genres such as classical music, jazz, pop taxes, movie soundtracks and ballet, among others.

Candelight concert



Madrid City Council





A museum in tribute to Banksy’s work

Arganzuela hosts a new cultural space in which you can enjoy the work of British urban artist Banksy. The museum has more than 170 pieces, including real -size reproductions of its most iconic murals.

Madrid City Council





Where: Paseo de la Esperanza, 1

When: every day from 10 am to 20,000. Thursdays from 10.00 to 21.00

Price: From 10 euros

Visit El Capricho Park

He spends an afternoon with the romantic temple, gardens and monuments of the El Capricho Park. This historic garden located in Barajas has just 50 years old. The labyrinths, the sources, sculptures, a pond and a small palace, that of the Dukes of Osuna, are some of the elements have made it one of the most picturesque spaces in the capital.

El Capricho Park, in Alameda de Osuna



Tania Sieira





Until March 16 Tomorrowland Immersive Experience

The immersive experience of Tomorrowland visits the Movistar Arena glass room every day until March this year. This event offers an incredible immersive audiovisual experience for all audiences, allowing the magic of the legendary Electronic Music Festival Tomorrowland.

Where: Movistar Arena’s glass room

When: Monday to Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturdays, from 10.00 to 21.00; and Sundays from 10 am to 7.30 pm

Price: From 18.50 euros

