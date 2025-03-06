Another week comes to an end, bringing us a multitude of activities to do with our family, our friends or as a couple. From the most prominent novelties to the classics that never fail, through gastronomic alternatives that will make you feel the taste of Asturian stews in the city.
ABC offers you a selection of the best leisure activities to do in the capital From this Thursday, March 6 to next Sunday.
From March 5 to 9
Art Week in Madrid
The Arc Fair celebrates from March 5 to 9, 2025 at the IFEMA Fairgrounds (Pavilions 7 and 9) its 44th edition that the Amazon will have as a central project. A unique project that will unite past and future through galleries and their essential relationship with artists and collectors.
Where: IFEMA MADRID
When: March 5 to 9
Hours: open for the public as of March 7. Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm and Sunday from 12.00 to 6 pm
Prices: From 20 euros
Until March 31
Madrid cooked route
The Madrid cooked route is the best plan to combat the cold in Madrid and this year the fifteenth edition is celebrated from February 15 to March 31. A gastronomic route that will travel many restaurants in Madrid City and several of the Community of Madrid, offering the possibility of tasting the typical dish of our land.
Where: Consult here the restaurants that are part of the route
When: until March 31
From March 4 to June 8
Proust and the Arts
The Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum hosts from March 4 to June 8, 2025 an exhibition that shows how art influenced the work of the illustrious Parisian writer. Proust is considered one of the most influential writers of the twentieth century, who also highlighted in philosophy and art history. The paintings, designs, sculptures and manuscripts exhibited have their reflection in aspects of their work, personality and life.
Where: Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum
When: from March 4 to June 8
Hours: Tuesday to Friday and Sundays from 10 am to 7 pm. Saturdays from 10 am to 11 pm
Prices: tickets from 10 euros
Until March 23
Don Friolera’s horns
The prestigious playwright and director Ainhoa Amestay premieres from March 4 to 23, from Tuesday to Sunday, in the green room of the theaters of the channel an adaptation of this masterpiece of the wait written by Ramón María del Valle-Inclán.
Where: Channel Teatros
When: Tuesday to Sunday until March 23
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday at 7.30 pm and Sundays at 6:00 p.m.
Prices: tickets from 9 euros
Until April 21
The titanic legend
Mad Madrid Digital Arts offers its new blockbusters based on one of the most emblematic ships in history every day of the week. In the exhibition you can explore the spaces and history of the great transatlantic during the trip that toured to the coast of Newfoundland and its sinking the night of April 14 to 15, 1912.
Where: Mad -Madrid Digital Arts- Immersive Experiences Center
When: until April 21
Schedules: Consult Official page
Until May 4
A visit to the art of Andy Warhol
The Canal Foundation houses in the Mateo Inurria room until May 4 that brings together 134 pieces created by the American artist Andy Warhol from 1962 to the end of his career. Warhol posters are presented as a tangible sample of their genius, which deepens his legacy and demonstrates how art and advertising merged into his work
For an indefinite time
Candelight concerts
The Candlelight experience has numerous actions distributed in several spaces in the city. A totally immersive live musical experience under the light of LED candles that cover a wide variety of genres such as classical music, jazz, pop taxes, movie soundtracks and ballet, among others.
A museum in tribute to Banksy’s work
Arganzuela hosts a new cultural space in which you can enjoy the work of British urban artist Banksy. The museum has more than 170 pieces, including real -size reproductions of its most iconic murals.
Where: Paseo de la Esperanza, 1
When: every day from 10 am to 20,000. Thursdays from 10.00 to 21.00
Price: From 10 euros
Visit El Capricho Park
He spends an afternoon with the romantic temple, gardens and monuments of the El Capricho Park. This historic garden located in Barajas has just 50 years old. The labyrinths, the sources, sculptures, a pond and a small palace, that of the Dukes of Osuna, are some of the elements have made it one of the most picturesque spaces in the capital.
Until March 16
Tomorrowland Immersive Experience
The immersive experience of Tomorrowland visits the Movistar Arena glass room every day until March this year. This event offers an incredible immersive audiovisual experience for all audiences, allowing the magic of the legendary Electronic Music Festival Tomorrowland.
Where: Movistar Arena’s glass room
When: Monday to Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturdays, from 10.00 to 21.00; and Sundays from 10 am to 7.30 pm
Price: From 18.50 euros
So far the selection of plans offered by ABC this week.
