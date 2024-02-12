There is very little left for him Valentine's Day and It is the perfect time for you to plan the perfect gift for your partner. How would you like to enjoy the sea this February 14? Here we leave you the list of four cheap beaches.

Giving the gift of a trip does not always have to be expensive and is a special occasion for enjoy with your partner of a new experience in which they share their love with the sun, sand and sea as witnesses.

Mexico is distinguished for being one of the countries with the best beaches in the world and the best thing is that not all of them are expensive, there are some paradisiacal destinations that are very cheap.

Chachalacas Beach, Veracruz

Located in Veracruz, andThis beach offers affordable amenities and affordable accommodation options, making it a great option for a romantic getaway without spending too much.

In addition, you can enjoy delicious local dishes at affordable prices and participate in water activities to cool off together.

Chachalacas Beach (Photo: Viva Aerobus)

Playa Azul, Michoacan

For lovers of nature and adventure, Playa Azul in Michoacan It is the perfect destination. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, this place offers the opportunity to enjoy a unique eco-tourist environment.

From camping under the stars to witnessing sea turtle preservation, here you will find exciting activities for couples to share.

(Photo: Playa Azul, Michoacán De Ocampo, Mexico)

Mahahual, Quintana Roo

With its crystal clear waters and impressive marine biodiversity, Mahahual in Quintana Roo captivates visitors with its affordable prices.

This picturesque fishing town comes to life with the arrival of cruise ships, offering a wide variety of activities and delicious local cuisine to enjoy as a couple.

Mahahual (Photo: Archive)

San Pancho, Riviera Nayarit

Away from the crowds, San Pancho in Riviera Nayarit It is a hidden treasure that surprises with its natural beauty and relaxed atmosphere.

Despite not being as recognized as other tourist destinations, this gem offers activities such as surfing, whale watching and horseback riding, perfect for a romantic getaway without spending too much.