Patrick Mahomes is in a hurry to enter sports history. Minutes after winning his third championship in five years, the quarterback of Kansas City announced to the team's fans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas that he is ready to embark on the road to the third consecutive ring. No one has done it in the NFL so far. “Tonight (Sunday) I will celebrate, I will also do it in the parade in Kansas and then I will do everything I have to do to be in the finals next year and go for that hat trick,” Mahomes said on Sunday. The feat seems achievable for the Chiefs, who have become the league's fourth dynasty after an epic 25-22 comeback victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl 58.

Of the third championship, Mahomes has especially highlighted the way it came about. The team forced overtime with a field goal in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, when they were down 19-16. In overtime, they taught a class on a 13-play drive that culminated with a pass from touchdown three yards. This was only the second final that has gone to extra time.

San Francisco players have admitted that they learned about the rules of this extraordinary room from the stadium screens. After a modification to the regulations, these gave each team the possibility of having an offensive. Andy Reid, the Kansas City coach, on the other hand, prepared his players especially for this scenario with a special presentation.

The Chiefs were down by ten. It wasn't the only time Mahomes forced himself to come back. It happened in his first title in 2020, also against San Francisco, and in 2023 against Philadelphia. “I'm going to try to stop trailing by 10 in these types of games to make things easier,” Mahomes joked. It was an uphill final for the champions. The team fumbled several times and Mahomes threw an interception. “I hope people remember not only our greatness on the field, but how we did it. I feel like we enjoyed every second of it. “We have fun, we play rough and it's not always pretty, but we fight until the end,” the star said.

At 28 years old, Mahomes has entered a select American football club. He joins the quarterbacks with three titles, with Terry Bradshaw, Troy Aikman, Joe Montana and Tom Brady, the best of all time. It took him 20 years with coach Bill Belichick's New England Patriots to win six titles. In 2020 he won one more with the Tampa Buccaneers, extending his record to seven wins in ten Super Bowls played between 2000 and 2022.

In the conference after the victory, Mahomes himself cited Brady to talk about the ambition to win. “Once you win the championship and they give you these parades and give you the ring, you are no longer the champion. You have to come back with that same mentality. I have learned it from those who have been the best of all time,” said Mahomes, who also won his third MVP in a final, like Montana, a player who never threw an interception in the four finals he won. Brady was MVP five times.

Mahomes began Super Bowl week by diverting some attention. When asked if he was ready to close the gap with Brady and put himself in the same category, the player stated that he was not even “halfway there.” “Ask me that question in 15 years. We'll see then if I can even get close to seven. Seven still seems like a long way to me,” he told the press.

This Monday, his team has joined the dominant dynasties of the NFL, along with the Patriots of the 2000s, the Montana 49ers in the 80s and 90s and Bradshaw's Pittsburgh Steelers, who won four titles between 1974 and 1979. The Chiefs on Sunday became the first team to win two consecutive rings in 19 years.

The Chiefs have saved a season plagued by offensive errors. The Kansas star didn't even have MVP numbers during the season. The most solid thing this year was his defense, which proved to be key to nullifying the attacks led by Brock Purdy of the 49ers this Sunday. Kansas City began the journey in the playoffs with only a 4% chance of reaching the Super Bowl. In early January the favorites were San Francisco, the Baltimore Ravens and the Bills. All of these were defeated by Mahomes and his team. “The Chiefs can never be the underdogs, Let them know,” the three-time champion said Sunday night.

