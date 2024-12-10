Cedro, the association that protects the rights of writers, translators, journalists and editors, has filed a lawsuit against Hallon, specialized in media monitoring, for alleged violation of the Intellectual Property Law in their activity.

According to the entity, the aforementioned company uses, without authorization necessary from its authors, articles of newspapers and magazines from Cedro’s repertoire in the press summaries that it offers to its clients.

The lawsuit “shows that Hallon has repeatedly refused since last August to sign the new model of authorization that would allow it to legally include the articles in its services,” according to Cedro.

This authorization, which the majority of companies associated with AFEC (Association of Clipping Companies) have already signed, is granted by the management entity and has been worked on with companies in the sector.









Jorge Corrales, general director of Cedro, has indicated that “Hallon’s unjustified behavior not only constitutes, in our opinion, an infringement of copyright, but is also causing a serious economic damage to press editors.

Corrales has pointed out that, by offering a service without the necessary permits, the company could put its clients at risk, “many of them dircoms and dirmarks of IBEX companies, law firms, multinationals, communication agencies and public sector organizations.” . “In addition,” he continued, “it seems that it would be acting disloyally towards the rest of the companies in its sector that have signed the contract with Cedro.”

According to the management entity, the authorization is aligned with the European regulations and with the models of most of the countries around us.

The lawsuit requests the immediate cessation of unauthorized use of media articles from Cedro’s repertoire, a compensation appropriate for the rights holders harmed by this media monitoring company and, if using the management entity’s repertoire, sign the current authorization.

Furthermore, through this means Cedro “will require information about the rest of the unauthorized uses of the press that Hallon may have carried out for valuation reports, newspaper archives and use of articles in artificial intelligence systems.”