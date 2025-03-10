While the president of the Valencian Community, Carlos Mazón, still does not resign for his negligent management In the Dana that ravaged the south of Valencia, the Director of Public Health of Castilla y León, Sonia Tamamesshe has been forced to present her resignation after statements on regional television about COVID-19 in which she presented scientific data and relevant observations on the fifth anniversary of her propagation. Literally, and it is important to pick it up, he said, “Although there are probably people who stir on the couch When I heard this, Covid-19 pandemic was not a pandemic of great gravity. Affected the young population in very early stages, but Quickly the virus evolved to become serious only at the ends of life and fundamentally in the elderly. “

When I heard the news of his resignation, I did not give credit to the stir organized by a few words in which Tamames did not take importance to the pandemic or pain causedbut he placed it in the place that corresponds to him. A high pathogenicity pandemic causes strong mortality and morbidity both in children and young adults and in the elderly, and that did not happen with COVID-19. On June 6, 2021, I wrote in 20 minutes That, in comparative terms with other effects such as the 1918 flu, “will go to history books as slight.” Certainly, that It does not represent any comfort in the face of the more than 120,000 deaths in Spainto the many more people who had to be hospitalized and the general disruption it caused. But it is irresponsible to satisfy the DEGREE DEMAGOGYand, therefore, give up placing all the phenomena that affect us in their fair measure. And for this the best recipe is to think historically.

Dr. Tamames did not miss the truth And yet, although the Covid has already been far behind, a hunt against her that has forced her cessation. In Castilla y León, the PP governs, YLopposition misrepresented those statements to which from some media in Madrid echoed to organize a scandal. President Alfonso Fernández Mañueco preferred to sacrifice its director of Public Health to save problems. It is likely that if the PSOE ruled the right had acted in the same way. The problem is the political manipulation of the headlinesand that public managers are not allowed, the color that they are, to say certain things for fear of hurting feelings. It is therefore not the citizenship of adult. Tamames’s statements were considered unfortunate, not because they would falsify the reality of pandemic, but by say what scientists explainthat, despite the great pain that it supposed, technically it was not “of great gravity.”