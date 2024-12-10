Albares is also upset with Minister Urtasun for the same reason
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Manuel Albaresthis upset with the Royal House for not having informed him of the non-transferable invitation he received from the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, for the inauguration of Notre Dame last Saturday, after the works…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Foreign #Affairs #discontent #King #informing #invitation #inauguration #Notre #Dame
Leave a Reply