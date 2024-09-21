“There hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy is a pathology caused by the thickening of the walls of the heart. The cardiac cavity therefore becomes smaller and, if an obstruction is created, the blood struggles to come out. Only when the obstruction begins to be frequent does the asymptomatic patient become symptomatic and the diagnostic process begins which, if carried out in the right places and in experienced centers, will lead to the solution of one’s problems, both on a pharmacological and surgical level. Aicarm helps the patient in this too”. He said it Franco Cecchi, President of Aicarm ApsItalian Cardiomyopathy Association, participating today in Milan in the presentation of the national campaign ‘Make room for the heart’, on the eve of the third ‘Run for inclusion’.

The campaign, promoted by Bms and carried out with the patronage of Aicarm Aps, Sic, Italian Society of Cardiology and Anmco, National Association of Cardiologists, “aims to raise awareness of this disease by hosting patients who have already had the opportunity to have a correct diagnosis and, above all, to find the solution. The association – concludes Cecchi – has a service called ‘Listening Heart’. It works thanks to volunteers who answer patients’ questions. Last year alone we had over 300 requests, it is a truly helpful service for people”.