Homely joy

Sprint races, as we now know, are not the strong point of Pecco Bagnaia. But the air of Misano has done the reigning world champion good and so, after the two second places of two weeks ago, today came a important and not obvious victorytaking into account the less than perfect start made by the #1 Ducati rider due to a tendency of the GP24 to wheelie too much when starting from a standing start. comparison with Jorge Martin has now reached a very high level and every little carelessness is paid dearly. Today it was the Spaniard’s turn to pay the price, with a error in curve-13 which cost him the first position and the victory.

First at all costs

Speaking to the media after the race, including FormulaPassion.itthe rider from Chivasso however underlined that – regardless of the small inattention of his direct rival – today he would not have accepted a defeat without fighting: “The difference compared to Misano-1 is that I am physically at 100% and today I would not have given up, I would not have backed down. I would have stayed there until the end and somehow I would have thrown myself in to try to overtake, even perhaps risking going long and being overtaken. I would have tried in any case. – Bagnaia reiterated – Today I would not have accepted finishing second. After the two second places in the last race, it was essential to win and we succeeded in a Sprint, which is not my territory, it is a great value for us”.

Direct confrontation

“Today was a race of pure speed – continued the #1 of Ducati – because the pace we maintained was something incredible. When you drive like this, when you are so close to the limit, it really takes a moment to make even a small mistake that costs you dearly“. The supremacy of Bagnaia and Martin over the competition – including Bastianini and Marquez – forces both to push themselves to the extreme, given the minimal gap that now separates them in the championship: “At this moment finishing second means losing points to Jorge, so we have to win – Bagnaia concluded – and he knows the same thing in reverse, so we always have to do everything to the maximum. From winning to falling or losing points there is really a short distance, so we have to be perfect without making mistakes and it is not easy at this level”.