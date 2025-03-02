Low budget for equipment and low demands in terms of calendar availability. These are the key factors in the Iberdrola League, organized by the Royal Spanish Vela Federation (RFEV) with the objective of Promote and give visibility to female candle. The 16 teams that will participate in their fifth edition are that the formula works.

In the words of Laia Tutso, director of business development and innovation of the RFEV, “the circuit is directed to all women, but is especially recovering for the candle to two groups: the young women who end their stage of light candle and those most adult after motherhood … The result is a very enriching intergenerational party».

The Iberdrola League, which is a female candle championship, attracts women of all profiles. Mostly Young girls have been encouraged who have sailed in light candle in a very competitive waybut also great figures of the Spanish candle such as Natalia via-Dufresne have enjoyed the experience. They also highlight former Olympic regatists, such as Alicia Cebrián, or oceanic navigators such as Pilar Casares.

«It is not a high performance circuit, We go to a girl profile that seeks experience, community and fun. Even the participating Olympics accept this party, ”admits Tutó.









The circuit format, with monotype ships yielding organizing clubs, makes it impossible to talk about a high performance competition. «We prefer to be a low budget circuit for equipment -Shears the representative of the RFEV-, who only have to take care of the inscriptions, displacements and accommodation. Clubs put the ships and sometimes they are somewhat old or there are small differences between units of the same monotype, because some are in a better state than others. Participants accept that there is this little difference between ships ». In fact, the first edition was quite failed because the organization did not provide the ship, the teams had to carry its J80, which increased everything much. After that opening experience the format was reviewed. “Now the clubs give the ships and from the RFEV an important effort is made in economic and personnel terms,” ​​says Tutó.

The technical evolution of crews has been remarkable



In addition to the low budget for the equipment, another of the keys is that it is a circuit Little demanding in terms of calendar. «We cannot put more than five events a year and, except for the grand finale, they are weekend regattas. This can be combined with professional and family lives, or other hobbies, ”he explains.

Laia Tutso adds that, from the Federation, the Iberdrola League is not only a commitment to the female candle, but also for the culture of sponsorship: «We uniform to each team and give the possibility of adding logos of private sponsors in liquefers. It seems nonsense, but transfers a professional event image that helps prestige the female candle ».

Edition by edition, the League has been improving and has attracted more clubs and teams, and has also helped the progression of crews. If the first year from the Audiovisual Department had to make a selection of images to rule out those that showed bad maneuvers, now the technical level of women has evolved in such a way that it is not necessary to apply filters to show a competitive sport image. The League is also a platform for the Technical improvement of female candleand at the same time “the dedication that has been put at the communication level has generated pride of belonging between the teams,” the federative directive, who works in the organization of the circuit since its second edition.

Demand between clubs

The rotation is one of the bases for the selection of the Yacht Clubs that host the events, on the one hand to visit new venues, try new monotypes and balance the geographically championship, but on the other also because the clubs that have encouraged to organize an event also have a team, which is which it is A formula to continue growing. The director of the Real Club Náutico Calpe, Magdalena Martínez Ferrer, points out that her will to host an appointment of this championship is “to provide a platform for the regatists to improve their competitive level, promoting the formation and professionalization of women in the candle.” Thanks to this, he adds, “in the RCNCALPE the participation of female crews in candle competitions has been increasing, both in light candle and in monotypes.”

According to Tutó, or clubs have a monotype fleet in property, such as calpe or altea, or they ask for their partners already change a maintenance plan to put them ready. This is the case of Getxo. «This year we organize the first quotation of the championship, we have two J80 in property and the rest we rent it. The club puts all the candles and is responsible for preparing the ships so that they are in optimal conditions, ”says the commodore of the Royal Maritime Club of Abra – Real Sporting Club, José Azqueta.

Faithful teams

Palma, Arenal, Calpe and Altea are some of the teams that do not fail. The Canary Islands have put the batteries, with four teams in this edition. The teams of Getxo, Santander, Baiona and Madrid are also faithful. Murcia enters this year as a novelty. “The Andalusian and the Catalans are encouraged,” says Tutó.

Next to the sports part, social acts are very important in each event to generate community. It is a model inspired by other European women’s candle leagues, which “is evolving well, although there is a margin of improvement,” in the words of the federative spokeswoman. Among the improvements, the intention is to integrate new disciplines such as Kitesurf or Wingfoil into upcoming editions.

The teams participating in the last edition



Five headquarters and five monotypes In its fifth edition, the Women’s Vela Iberdrola League once again has five venues, distributed by the Spanish geography. The first test will take place on March 8 and 9 at the Maritime Club of Gext-Real Sporting Club, aboard J80. The second appointment is at the Altea Nautical Club on April 26 and 27, and there the competition will take place aboard Plato 25. The Royal Nautical Club Gran Canaria will host the third assault, on May 10 and 11 and with ideal 18 as a monotype. Palma’s Royal Yacht Club takes the relay after summer, on September 13 and 14, for a fourth event that will be played aboard Brent 24. The Grand Final will host it from October 10 to 12 the Calpe Yacht Club, which makes the monotypes Tom 28 available to the equipment. The Grand Final, on the other hand, lasts for three days.