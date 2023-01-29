The story of Valentina and Corrado has attracted everyone’s attention: here’s what happened after the episode

A new episode aired last night You’ve Got Mail, the Saturday evening listening sample program hosted by Maria De Filippi. Among the many stories told, that of Valentina and Corrado did not go unnoticed. Let’s find out together what happened after the episode.

During the last episode of You’ve Got Mail aired last night, the landlady Maria DeFilippi told the story of Valentina and Conrad. According to what was revealed by the presenter, the woman wrote to the program to recover her relationship with her husband who discovered some messages between his ex-wife and another man.

During the story carried forward by Maria De Filippi a You’ve Got MailValentina admitted that she had been exchanging messages with another man and swore she never had relationships intimate with him. This is why she decided to write to the program in order to recover her relationship with her husband.

Valentina and Corrado have known each other for 25 years and look back on a 15-year marriage and two children. The woman explained that Corrado has one mentality a bit old-fashioned and this led her to write and feel with another man.

When he entered the studio, Corrado immediately wanted to make it clear that he wanted to close the envelope. Although Maria De Filippi has tried to convince the man in every way, Conrad he showed great determination and remained in his position. But what happened after the episode of You’ve Got Mail?

According to what emerged from the various social channels and from that of You’ve Got Mail, it seems that things between the two have not changed. Valentina and Corrado, therefore, continue to be one again separated couple.