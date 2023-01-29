There are still a few days left before the official announcement, but in the meantime i PS5 and PS4 free games of the PlayStation Plus Of February 2023 they seem to have been revealed by a leak, and considering the reliability of the source they are certainly worth considering.

The list of games should therefore be as follows:

The source of the leak is once again the usual billbil-kun directly on Twitter, a leaker who has practically become a certainty in recent years to the precision with which it has always predicted such announcements, therefore we can almost take these games coming to Sony’s subscription service for sure.

OlliOlli World is a particular action with platform elements focused on the use of the skateboard, within a strange world entirely built on a board size, to be explored in its various settings. In the game, we find ourselves wandering around the world of Radlandia, following various missions and quests, encountering colorful characters and very particular situations, including encounters with mystical skateboard gods on our way to Gnarvana. You can get to know him better in the OlliOlli World review

Mafia Definitive Edition is the total remake of the first chapter of the famous 2K Games series, reworked by Hangar 13 with a completely new graphic design. The game maintains the original structure in terms of structure and narration, but is completely redone in terms of graphics and some gameplay elements such as the controls and the driving model, significantly updating the classic experience.

Mafia: Definitive Edition, a screenshot from the game

Read more in our review of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Evil Dead: The Game is the recent tie-in on the Sam Raimi horror film series with the legendary Bruce Campbell as the protagonist. The game reinterprets events and characters from the series to build a survival horror with a strong focus on cooperative multiplayer where players must work together to survive the horror.

In the end, Beyond the Light is an expansion of Destiny 2, thus introducing what could be a new trend in PlayStation Plus games, with the introduction of DLC and expansions in addition to the standard titles. In fact, this also arises as a further addition to the usual three standard games, therefore a certainly welcome increase compared to the rule.

We recall that theofficial announcement of PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 is expected to happen this week, which is Wednesday February 1 at this point, with the release slated for Tuesday February 7, 2023.