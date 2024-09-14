Mexico City is preparing to experience a historic night this September 15. On the occasion of the celebration of the 214th anniversary of the Grito de Independencia, the capital and federal authorities have launched a security operation to ensure the tranquility and enjoyment of all those attending the capital’s Zócalo.

Since Friday, September 13, the Morelos Base has been activated to monitor in real time any situation that may arise and to act immediately.

The Government of Mexico City reported that, in collaboration with the federal government, on the occasion of the Celebration of the National Holidays on September 15 and 16has launched an extensive inter-institutional operation to guarantee the safety of citizens participating in the festivities of Grito de Independencia and the civic-military parade, both to be held in the capital’s Zócalo.

This security operation, which involves the participation of more than 12 thousand elements, seeks to protect the safety of attendees and maintain order at mass events, both in the center of the capital and in the 16 municipalities.

Coordination between government entities

The operation is being coordinated by the Secretariat of Government of Mexico City (SECGOB) through the Morelos Baseinstalled on September 13 as a nerve center for surveillance and security actions.

In total, 21 government entities will participate, including the Presidency of the Republic, the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) and 18 agencies of the Government of Mexico City, in addition to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCM).

SECGOB has deployed eight strategic security filters to control access to the Zócalo square, where the traditional Grito de Independencia led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will take place.

These filters are intended to prevent the entry of objects that may represent a risk, such as backpacks or items that may cause accidents. Special measures will also be implemented to ensure the orderly flow of people into the historic center.

Strong security deployment in the city

One of the main components of the operation is the deployment of 12,830 police officers by the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC).

These agents will be distributed both in the Zócalo and in the different city halls, in order to ensure security at popular festivals, official ceremonies and civic-military events.

The police personnel will be accompanied by 781 vehicles, 39 motorcycles, 12 ambulances, 10 motorcycle ambulances and a helicopter from the General Directorate of Air Services Cóndores, which will carry out air patrols to reinforce surveillance at key points.

The objective is to prevent incidents and maintain public order during the days of celebration, especially in areas where large concentrations of people are expected. To this end, the SSC has designed a security scheme that includes patrols on foot and in vehicles, surveillance camera monitoring and deterrent actions in areas with high pedestrian and vehicular flow.

Road operations and traffic control

In order to ensure mobility in the capital during the holidays, the Undersecretariat of Traffic Control will implement a special device that includes regulating traffic on the main avenues and clearing areas near the Zócalo.

This strategy aims to avoid traffic jams and allow the free movement of emergency vehicles and public transport. In addition, parking in unauthorized areas will be prohibited to maintain road capacity and prevent congestion.

In addition, the Undersecretariat of Mayors and Reorganization of Public Roads (SPARVP) will carry out an operation to inhibit the sale of alcoholic beverages in the vicinity of the Zócalo and other areas where festivities are concentrated, with the aim of preventing altercations or incidents arising from alcohol consumption.

Given the large number of people expected to attend the Grito de Independencia events, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) has issued various recommendations for those planning to attend the capital’s Zócalo.

Among them, citizens are advised to check the weather forecast before going out and, in case of rain, to use raincoats instead of umbrellas to avoid obstructions. It is also recommended to carry water to stay hydrated and to consume food only in authorized establishments to prevent gastrointestinal illnesses.

Special attention has been paid to minors, senior citizens and people with disabilities during events, to avoid accidents or getting lost. Attendees are advised to set a meeting point in case they lose contact with their companions, and to carry identification cards with personal information, such as blood type, emergency contact and allergies.

SGIRPC also recommends locating evacuation routes and medical care points installed in the Zócalo, as well as following the instructions of security elements and Civil Protection personnel in case of an emergency.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security has made several communication platforms available to citizens, including the social networks of the Traffic Guidance Center and the Secretary’s Contact Unit (UCS), to provide information about events, report incidents or request assistance.

In addition, the 911 emergency number has been activated for immediate assistance in the event of any eventuality.

Road alternatives and public transport

Public transportation will also be reinforced to facilitate citizens’ access to the celebrations. The use of the Metro, Metrobús and other public transportation services is recommended to avoid traffic congestion in areas near the Zócalo and other points of interest. Authorities have suggested that drivers avoid traveling through areas near the historic center and opt for alternative routes.

The Government of Mexico City seeks to guarantee safe and orderly Fiestas Patrias, allowing citizens to enjoy traditional events with peace of mind and without setbacks.