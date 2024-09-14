Ciudad Juárez— A man was found dead this morning inside a home in the Córdova Américas neighborhood, shot to death, according to official reports.

The 25th victim of intentional homicide in September was reported through an emergency call to 911, and after the arrival of Municipal Public Security agents, the discovery was confirmed in one of the rooms of an apartment complex.

At the intersection of Río de la Plata and Papigochic streets, units 265 and other Municipal Police units approached to carry out the necessary cordoning off to delimit the scene.

The presence of paramedics was also requested, so an Advanced Emergency Unit of the Mexican Red Cross attended, although they later left the scene.

Unofficially, it is claimed that after the report, some people with alleged connection to the events were arrested, who were leaving the building when the officers arrived, and that weapons and vehicles were seized.

However, the Municipal Public Security Secretariat has not confirmed the arrests.