02/26/2025



Updated 02/27/2025 at 05: 37h.





Pepe Reina He is known for all for his facet as goalkeeper of the Spanish team, but at 42 years old if there is a facet of his life he is proud of he is as a father. The athlete married Yolanda Ruiz in 2006 and had five children: Greece, Soul, Luca, Thiago and Sira. Now, the largest family has just opened the ban on a new stage for all because it has fulfilled the age of majority on Monday.

Greece Reina He turned on February 25, 18. And celebrated it with a party in style for what was dressed as a real princess. With a tulle suit Covered with small silver crystals, the young woman boasted of an enviable figure and shone with her hair in a bun.

But without a doubt, what will remember is the message of affection that his father has dedicated to him, who has shared several images of his childhood on social networks. He calls her his “girl”even if it turns 18, and promises that it will always be this way it refers to it: «Your words yesterday confirm what I already knew. You are a mature, safe woman of yourself and full of principles and values ​​of which I feel infinitely proud, ”the goalkeeper’s publication begins.

In the first two images he appears as a child with his father, but in the third he leaves adult, both posing in front of the mirror. With these photographs, Pepe Reina makes clear how well they have had it together over the years and the Special connection that exists between them. «Welcome to the ‘Major’ Club. A wonderful stage begins in which surely You will find extraordinary challenges And many experiences for which you are already prepared, “adds the former soccer player. “Yours, we will be with you hand and forever, above all, in the moments of uncertainty or doubts,” he promises.









«I love you to rage And I wish you have a life full of love, love, happiness and above all, health. Thanks for being as you are, Greece. Many congratulations, “Pepe Reina ends in her emotional publication. She, in turn, has responded by saying that I was crying again. “I love you very much, thank you for making me always feel so special,” confesses the young woman.

Greece reigns in a photo with his father, with his birthday look and showing the tattoo that has been made with Pepe Reina

SOCIAL NETWORKS



Yolanda, the birthday woman, has shared a photograph where they appear together in an elevator, dressed in the party although with different styles they took that same night. “Happy birthday, Hadita,” he wrote. «Mother’s immense pride«He added. But the thing did not stay there because during the night Greece and his father decided to tattoo a number 25 on the wrist. Apparently there was a tattoo artist in the party itself as one of the birthday activities.

The number 25 is especially significant for them because, in addition to being the day the young woman was born, she has also been the dorsal who wore the athlete in several of the teams she has played.

At the party there was also A ‘photocall’ in gold and black colorsand there was even a performance by Violinist Arthur, well known in Tik Tok. All so that the oldest of the children of Yolanda and Pepe celebrated its age.

Greece wants to be a singer

Greece jumped to fame with only 14 years because he appeared to ‘idol kids’ in 2022. He interpreted ‘One Kiss’ by Dua Lipa and after getting the three passes of the jury Pepe Reina went on stage To express how proud his daughter. «We will be what you need and what you want in your life and if you decide to devote yourself to this, then we will support you in everything we can. I want The spotlights are only for her«He said then.

Although in later years, Greece has not continued in the public eye, he still has Special interest in music. He likes international artists such as Adele or Alicia Keys, but also follows flamenco singers such as Pastori girl, Lya, Barrio or Israel Fernández. Also to some of the most fashionable music representatives such as Omar Montes or Bad Bunny.

But for its social networks it can also be guess that Greece He likes fashion a lot. It follows several ‘influencers’ but also the great ‘Maisons’ as Dior, which reflects their interest in haute couture and luxury. Whatever his future, if there is something that Pepe Reina has made it clear, it will always have the support of his.