The weekend is just around the corner and the rains continue to do their thing, even after last night’s severe streak. Weather forecast for today July 18, 2024 in Mexico City and the State of Mexico will be characterized by severe weather due to very heavy rains.

This according to the National Water Commission (WITH WATER) and the National Meteorological System (SMN), which detail the cause is the tropical wave number 11 which falls on central and southern Mexico in interaction with instability at high levels of the atmosphere and the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean.

As well as the Mexican monsoon in interaction with instability at high levels of the atmosphere, low pressure channels extended over western and southeastern Mexico, the entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, and by a front very close to the northern border of the national territory.

This panorama will generate today Cool to temperate environment, partly cloudy sky and fog banks in areas of the region of Mexico’s valley. Later there will be Warm weather, cloudy sky, east and northeast winds of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

The minimum temperature forecast for Mexico City is 13 to 15 degrees Celsius and the maximum is 22 to 24 degrees.For Toluca, State of Mexico, the minimum temperature forecast is 8 to 10 degrees and the maximum is 19 to 21 degrees.

The meteorological report from the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) informs that, for this Thursday in Mexico City, the maximum temperature will be 24 degrees Celsius (°C), it will be hot during the day.

The sky will be cloudy, with occasional heavy rains accompanied by electrical activity in the afternoon and evening. The local thermometer shows that The rains will begin at 3:00 p.m. and will end at 6:00 a.m. at dawn tomorrow.; The most severe period will be between 3:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m..

Winds from the North and Northeast will blow at 10 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) with gusts of 40 km/h. It is recommended to stay alert to updates from the Multi-Risk Early Warning System.

At night the thermometer will read 18°C ​​and on Friday morning 15°C, so it will be cool at dawn tomorrow, July 19, 2024.