A body found in San Priamo: it could be that of the woman who disappeared in May, Francesca Deidda. The husband accused of murder claims his innocence

The body of Francesca Deidda, the 42-year-old woman who disappeared last May in San Sperate, in southern Sardinia, may have been found. Some parts of a body were discovered near the Roman bridge, close to the old State Road 125 Orientale Sarda, in the locality of San Priamo.

The search, resumed this morning with the help of a sniffer dog from Bologna, led to this macabre discovery. These specialized units are trained to follow specific olfactory traces, making them a valuable tool in many search and rescue operations. The coroner was also present on site Roberto Demontis to carry out the initial checks.

Meanwhile, Francesca’s husband, Igor Sollai43 years old, continues to declare his innocence. Accused of voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse, Sollai claims that his wife left voluntarily. Recently arrested and currently detained at Uta, Sollai was questioned today by the prosecutor Marco Cocco for over four hours. Defended by lawyers Carlo Demurtas and Laura Pirarba, the man answered the magistrate’s questions by providing details and explanations of the incident and analyzing maps and photographs.

The lawyers told ANSA: “Our client responded to the complaints, reconstructing the story and providing information on what doesn’t add up.”

However, the prosecutor has decided to suspend the interrogation, which is expected to resume next week. Although Sollai had initially chosen to avail himself of the right to remain silent, the lawyers declare:

“Our client is shaken,” the lawyers added, “but he is lucid and has answered all the questions.”

The Carabinieri of the Iglesias Company continued their investigations without any new developments until late morning. The turning point came immediately after lunch with the arrival on site of the RIS and the magistrate.

Only analyses on the remains of the body found and surveys on site will finally be able to tell the truth about the woman’s premature disappearance.

