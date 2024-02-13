Pamela Franco He decided to break his silence about his relationship with Christian Cueva on February 12, in an interview for 'Mande qué mande'. In that sense, the singer confirmed that she had a romantic relationship with the popular 'Aladdin' since 2018. Likewise, the artist told details of her romance and why it ended. Given these confessions, the footballer's still wife Pamela Lopez He decided to give the production of 'Magaly TV, la Firm' new chats in which Cueva denies knowing the cumbiambera.

YOU CAN SEE: Christian Cueva would have threatened Christian Domínguez to end up with Pamela Franco

What are the new chats that Pamela López showed about Christian Cueva?

Magaly Medina He began the latest edition of his program by referring to Pamela Franco and the confessions he made about his secret affair with Christian Cueva. Then, the 'Urraca' decided to show new chats that Pamela López provided to the production of 'Magaly TV, la firma'.

In those conversations, which date back to 2019, we read how Christian Cueva He denies at all times to the mother of his three children that he knows Pamela Francodespite the fact that the footballer traveled with the singer to different countries, such as Brazil.

It should be noted that in these chats it is seen that López confronts Cueva for liking the cumbiambera's photos. In this regard, 'Aladino' maintained that he never followed Pamela Franco on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: Pamela Franco confirmed that Christian Cueva did pay her 280 soles: “To relax with a friend”

What did Pamela Franco say about her romance with Christian Cueva?

Pamela FrancoShe appeared at the premiere of 'Mande qué mande' and confirmed that she began a romantic relationship with Christian Cueva. Along these lines, the cumbia singer revealed how she experienced her secret romance with the soccer player.

“We went back and forth. It was a very complicated issue because he lied to me. He told me one thing and another came out. At that moment in my life, when I was 28 years old, I believed that story. He told me that he was not with “his partner (Pamela López). It was something toxic… That's why I walked away 1,000 times… But he was always there,” he said at first.

Then, the interpreter revealed the reason why she ended her relationship with the soccer player while he was married. “I realized that I was not the third (in the relationship between Pamela López and Christian Cueva), but the fourth, the fifth and the sixth… They showed me with evidence that they were playing the same role as me”he pointed.

Did Pamela Franco apologize to Pamela López?

Pamela FrancoHe also took advantage of the 'Mande que mande' cameras to send a message to the footballer's still wife:“I know that there were people hurt and today, that I am a mother, I understand much more. That is why I say that yes, I was wrong, and I apologize to Mrs. Pamela López for the damage that I caused her at that moment. One does not measure the consequences of their actions.”

#chats #coming #Christian #Cueva #swore #Pamela #Franco #trip