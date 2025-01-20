More teaching positions and the reinforcement of the Comprehensive Guidance Network are some of the proposals that the CCOO and UGT unions have transferred to the Department of Education of the Government of Aragon in order to guarantee quality education in public centers in the Aragonese community.

The proposal includes the request to create more teaching positions. Specifically, it is considered necessary, at a minimum, 88 in Zaragoza and 24 in Huescato be able to serve the students, apart from guaranteeing support and deployments and developing educational innovation programs.

In addition, a request has also been made for urgent reinforcement in hearing and language and special education teacher positions, as well as increasing staff in the Comprehensive Guidance Network to respond to the needs of the most vulnerable students.

Both unions have explained that these measures are necessary to offer quality education, which depends on recover support resources immediately and effective application of the 24 teaching hours of the teaching body.

This proposal has been presented during the negotiation table with the Department of Education in which both CCOO and UGT have stood up against the non-compliance of the Administration in the educational sector.

In this sense, the two union organizations have also agreed to demand compliance with the agreement of the sectoral table for the effective reduction of teachers’ teaching hours of the Aragonese autonomous community.

Last May, an agreement was reached at the sectoral table that was not respected in the instructions for quota and start of the course, they indicate. Furthermore, they point out that a teaching hour of the teaching staff that was “camouflaged” in the students’ recess was replaced, which is for UGT and CCOO the “most serious violation” of the agreement.

However, after the end of the course and a first quarter marked by mobilizations of the Educational Community, it was partially corrected. However, for both unions the Current negotiations of the legal staff for the 2025-2026 academic year “they once again show the lack of commitment of the Administration, whose proposal does not contemplate the creation of positions necessary to implement the agreement effectively.”

UGT and CCOO have also criticized the passivity of the Department in the updating a staffing regulation which has been almost a decade without significant progress.

The two unions have stated in turn that “we are not going to whitewash the proposals of this Department, as long as the lack of will to meet the needs of public centers and the most vulnerable students continues.”