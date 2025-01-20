The brim of the first lady’s hat has prevented the nine president from completing the gesture

Donald Trump became president of the United States for the second time this Monday, in a ceremony held in the dome of the Capitol due to inclement weather. In an event in which he took over the leadership of the country from Joe Biden, there was a striking moment with his wife, whom he He tried to give a kiss and couldn’t.

The first lady has chosen to attend the event with a sober and elegant look consisting of a custom made black coatfitted and double-breasted, which has been accompanied with a white collar blouse that matches the trim of the hat from the American brand Eric Javitz.

Precisely has been the brim of the hatwhich hid Melania’s gaze, which prevented the new president of the United States from kissing his wife before taking the oath of office in the dome of the Capitol. The gesture has remained incomplete and the kiss in the air.

The hat has unleashed comments from social media users, who have also not refrained from commenting on the 'no kiss' between the Trump couple. «See the awkward moment in which the president-elect of the United States leans down to kiss his wife before his inauguration," says the Sky News television network.









«Trump gives Melania a ‘no kiss’ so as not to spoil her incredible outfit. That’s respect», claimed another user.