Hezbollah prepares counteroffensive to avenge death of Hamas leader. | Photo: Mohamed Hossam/EFE-EPA

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah shot this Saturday (06) more than 40 missiles against a military base in northern Israel. The information was confirmed by the Israeli Army itself. The terrorists claim that the action was a counteroffensive, after the murder of Saleh al-Arouricommander of Hamas in Lebanon, last Tuesday (02) in Beirut.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks but said there were no reports of Israeli injuries. In a counteroffensive, Israel claimed to have attacked a group in Lebanon that had participated in the artillery launch. Hamas has not commented on what happened so far.

The leader of the terrorist group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said this Friday (05), that a counter-offensive was “inevitable” after the death of Saleh al-Arouri. “The answer is inevitable. Our fighters in all border areas will respond to this dangerous breach. We cannot remain silent in the face of a violation of this magnitude, because it would mean that all of Lebanon would be exposed,” said Nasrallah.

In the same speech, Nasrallah considered that the battle against Israel serves to “balance” the balance of power and opened an “opportunity” for Lebanon to recover disputed territories in future negotiations, which conditioned an end to the war in Israel. Gaza Strip.

“We are faced with a historic opportunity for the total liberation of every inch of our Lebanese land, and a true opportunity to establish a new equation that prevents the 'Israeli enemy' from violating our skies, waters and the sovereignty of our country,” he said. Nasrallah in a televised speech with a photo of Saleh al-Arouri next to him.

The two nations are currently separated by the so-called Blue linea kind of temporary border established by the United Nations Organization (UN) in 2000 to mark the line of withdrawal of the Israeli troops that had occupied southern Lebanon until then.

The high representative of European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrellasked this Saturday (06) in Beirut to avoid a war in Lebanon and seek a diplomatic solution.