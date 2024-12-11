CC.OO. and UGT have taken civil servants to the streets in defense of the Muface model, the mutual society that provides health care to civil servants, after the non-appearance of the insurers at the renewal of the agreement put the coverage of more than 1.5 million civil servants.

The protest, which has been joined by ANPE, Adide, USIE, UFP, SUP, Acaip and SIAT, points in two directions, against the Government, which they demand to open a new tender for Muface, and against the insurers, those who ask to subscribe “as soon as possible” a new agreement.

Thus, this morning’s rally, which took place in front of the headquarters of the insurers’ association (Unespa), will be followed by others at 5:00 p.m. in front of the Muface headquarters in Madrid and in the delegations of the main provincial capitals.

For its part, the Independent Trade Union Center and Civil Servants (CSIF), which is the most representative union in public administrations, will present to the Congress of Deputies a dossier with hundreds of complaints about delays, cancellations and suspensions of medical appointments in Muface, fact that they claim to have already reported to the Ombudsman.









CSIF will not demonstrate today but next Saturday, December 14, in which they promise that it will be a “great mobilization” in front of the General Management of Muface in Madrid. That is to say, in their case they do not take the protest to the headquarters of the insurers but to the Government, which they demand to present a tender that is “sufficiently attractive” to ensure the continuity of the system.

It must be remembered that the three insurers that until now provided care through Muface (Adeslas, Asisa and DKV) did not submit to the new tender for the years 2025 and 2026 because The Government proposed an increase in premiums of 17.12%, too far from its request, which was around 40%.

The Government promises a new tender at the end of the year

After this, the Ministry launched a consultation with the insurance sector to find out at what prices they would agree to attend a new concert, so now the ball is in the government’s court. At the moment, the only thing that is known about this upcoming tender is that it will be by age groups, so that the premiums will be higher for the most senior officials.

Beyond this, the Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, Óscar López, guaranteed yesterday that there will be a new tender before the end of the year and recalled that the Public Sector Contracts Law contemplates tools to extend the current agreement for a period of time. time.

And while all this is happening, the legal uncertainty that the system faces is beginning to affect the quality of service that officials receive. From Csif they assure that some clinics are delaying and suspending medical appointments for officials, and even asking them to pay for the treatments themselves if they want to be treated.

Along the same lines, Ana Ercoreca, president of Fedeca, the association that represents the higher bodies of the State Administration, explained to ABC that its constituents are also seeing their appointments and treatments delayed.