Weather | Lapland’s summer was the hottest on record

Weather|In Lapland, it has been exceptionally warm at almost all observation stations.

Finished August and summer were record warm in Finnish Lapland, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute in its announcement.

For example, in Sodankylä, climate change made the summer about 1.8 degrees warmer than it would have been without the effect of climate change.

According to the statistics of the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the average temperature in August varied between 14 and 16.5 degrees in the northern part of the country at most of the observation stations, and between 15.5 and 18.5 degrees in the rest of the country.

The average temperature from June to August in all of Finland was 16.2 degrees Celsius, which corresponds to the record hot year of 1937.

The record temperatures measured in Finnish Lapland exceeded the averages measured since the beginning of the 20th century by 2–3.5 degrees Celsius.

In Lapland it has been exceptionally warm at almost all observation stations. In central and northern Lapland, the month that ended at most of the observation stations was the warmest August in the station’s observation history.

At Utsjoki Kevo, the deviation from the station’s August average temperature was the largest, 4.5 degrees. In the southern and central parts of the country, August was warmer than usual, in some places even unusually warm.

There were 1–3 fewer hot days than usual in the southern and western parts of the country. In Lapland, the number of hot days was usual, or there were 1–2 more than usual.

The exception to this was Utsjoki Kevo, where there is an average of one hot day in August, but this year 8 of them were measured. The number is Kevo’s new hot day record for August.

There were 13 hot days in the entire country in August, which is four days more than the average.