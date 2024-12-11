Maximum concern for the former rugby player Tom Voyce, missing after floods caused by Storm Darragh a few days ago in the United Kingdom. The 43-year-old former British athlete is feared to have died while trying to cross a flooded river with his car.

Police in Northumbria, northeast England, believe Voye was swept away by the current when attempting to cross the Abberwick Ford over the River Aln near AlnwickNorthumberland.

On Sunday morning the police were informed that He had not returned home after spending the night with his friends.. Officers recovered his car, but he remains missing.

“At this time, Tom is suspected of attempting to cross Abberwick Ford in his car, which was then swept away by the current of the river. It is believed that in his attempts to escape he was dragged and died tragically,” a police spokesman said.

Helena Barron, from the police force, has stated that “this is a extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with Tom’s loved ones at this time.”

“Our officers continue to support his family and we ask that their privacy be respected. Extensive investigations have been carried out since concerns were raised about Tomincluding sending specialized teams to search for it,” he added.





According to Barron, complications are being encountered in finding the athlete’s body: “Our searches continue, but we are dealing with very difficult circumstances to try to recover Tom. This is due to conditions, including river flow and significantly elevated level due to the exceptionally heavy rain we experienced over the weekend.”