Nearly 69,000 new-build homes will be completed in 2021 reports the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Thursday based on municipal figures. For the second year in a row, the number of new homes was therefore lower than in the previous year. In a statement for the declining number of new-build homes, CBS points to the ‘slightly lower’ number of new-build permits since 2018; in 2019 there were 58,000.

A spokesperson states that the number of permits issued may be related to, among other things, the staff shortage in construction and the corona pandemic. In addition, the Council of State ruled in 2019 that the approach to nitrogen nuisance (Nitrogen Approach Program, PAS) in the Netherlands is in conflict with European nature conservation rules. As a result of this so-called ‘nitrogen ruling’ by the highest administrative court in the country, many construction projects were canceled.

Splits and Transformation

With the new-build homes, the total housing stock grew to more than eight million homes. In addition to new construction, the total number of homes in the Netherlands can also grow through divisions of homes or the transformation of existing buildings. In 2020, more than ten thousand homes were added to the existing housing stock as a result of such interventions. Statistics Netherlands will only publish these figures for 2021 in February, but the institute does not expect a major decrease or increase.

In absolute numbers, most buildings were built in the suburban provinces of North Holland and South Holland. Some thirteen thousand and more than thirteen thousand new-build homes were completed there, respectively. The province in which the number of new-build homes grew relatively the fastest was Flevoland. The three thousand new homes represent a growth of 1.7 percent of the total housing stock in the youngest province of the Netherlands.