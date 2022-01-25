“Forward with confidence”, so Sofia Goggia in a story published on her Instagram profile. The blue, victim of an injury on Sunday in Cortina, where he suffered a sprained left knee with a partial injury to the cruciate ligament and a micro fracture of the fibula, will try to defend the Olympic title in downhill, in the race scheduled on the 15th. O at least this is the goal of the Bergamo-based woman who is following a rehabilitation program. And if Monday was the day of discouragement, the return to the gym has lifted Sofia’s spirits. All of Italy, sporting and not, is next to her. “The goal is to let her try to the last, we are all with her. She is very determined and charged” said the president of Coni Malagò. And also the President of the Republic Mattarella is next to her: “Cheering for her”.