It can often happen that at U.S. border ports of entry With other countries there are long delays due to the demand of people who accumulate at the same time trying to enter the country, and that is why the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBPfor its acronym in English) has tools for drivers to avoid these crowds.

The CBP, which is responsible for managing entries and verifying that people do not carry illegal substances or other prohibited matters, recalled through its social networks that it has an online tool that specifies how much the delay is at each port of entry live.

“Speed ​​up your summer travels and Check border wait times online“!,” the agency wrote on its official X account. This resource can be very useful for people who want to cross the border to do so in a time slot when there are not many delays due to demand.

Even through the same You can check what the wait time is for any port of entry from the borders with Mexico and Canada by any type of lane, whether with a commercial vehicle, a private vehicle or on foot, since each usually has different wait times.

In two simple steps, you can find out the live wait time at the port of entry you are interested in: first you will need to choose the lane you will do it onand then search for specific port of entry about which you want to find out information.

How long can the wait time be at the US border, according to CBP?

According to the tool available to CBP, for example, if you want to enter the United States from Mexico at the Andrade port of entry and with a private vehicle, The average waiting time is 18 minutesbut that amount can vary depending on the time of day.

The resource also produces a graph in which you can see the waiting time assigned to each time slot of the day: for example, at the Andrade port of entry, At 9:00 PM there is only a 10 minute delaybut at 4:00 PM, which is the time when most people gather, it can be up to 26 minutes.

In addition, there is also a live line on the chart that indicates How much was the delay in the hours that have passed from the workday up to that point, comparing them with those detailed on average.