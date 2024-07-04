European stock markets close slightly higher, Milan does well

Business Square closed the fourth weekly session higher, in line with the rest of the European markets, all orphaned by the beacon of Wall Street, which is closed today for Independence Day. The Ftse Mib index rose 0.77% to 34,106 points.

In the rest of Europe, the Cac 40 Paris closes in positive territory (+0.83%), in line with the FTSE 100 in London (+0.86%). Always positive, but with less brilliant results, the Dax 30 Frankfurt (+0.41%) and the Ibex 35 of Madrid (+0.08%).

Politics remains top of mind for investors, with eyes on Britain’s House of Commons elections today; on Sunday’s second round of French elections, with the Rassemblement National in the lead; and on the central banks’ next moves.

On the price list, the bank bonds are in good shape with Intesa Sanpaolo +0.43%, Unicredit +1.84% after the positive assessment by Goldman Sachs, Bpm Bank +0.64%, Bfor +2.02%, Mediobanca +0.68%. Mps gained 0.96% after the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said that the government, in the search for a solution for the institute, will adopt the same logic used in the Ita-Lufthansa operation.

The energy sector is doing well with Eni +1%, Is in the +0.24%. Negative Saipem (-0.56%). Among industrialists Stellantis just below parity (-0.10%), Prysmian has filed -0.14%. In evidence instead Leonardo +2.14% in the aftermath of the agreement with the German company Rheinmetall to create an alliance on land-based armaments. Finally, in telecommunications, Tim +1.59%.

Spread stable at 142 points, rate at 4%

The spread between 10-year BTPs and German Bunds remains stable at 142 basis points, in line with yesterday’s close. The yield is at 4% from 3.984% the day before. French OATs start stable at 69 points with the 10-year rate at 3.272%.