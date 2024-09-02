Rada deputy: the loss of Pokrovsk could be the beginning of a catastrophe for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

In Ukraine, they fear that the loss of Pokrovsk could lead to a series of disasters. This was stated by the Secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko.

“No disaster [при потере Покровска] “100 percent will not happen. The main thing is that this does not lead to a series of disasters that will lead to further defeats,” he said, adding that “the most important thing is to stop this rink.”

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction was called difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction remains difficult – this information was confirmed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, the expected weakening on the part of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia did not occur.

At the same time, the Ukrainian leader noted that the invasion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) into the Kursk region is taking place “according to plan.” As the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Oleksandr Syrsky reported, Kyiv intended to distract the Russian Armed Forces from other sections of the front, in particular, from the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with the operation in the Russian border region. “The enemy understands this, so it continues to concentrate its efforts on the Pokrovsk direction,” he emphasized.

The Russian Armed Forces may take Pokrovsk by mid-September

The Telegraph notes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region has not achieved its goals. Russian troops have not weakened the front near Pokrovsk, but have redoubled their efforts. In addition, the commander of one of the Ukrainian Air Reconnaissance units participating in the fighting near Pokrovsk noted that Russian fighters are moving very quickly and are actively using electronic warfare. “It’s very fast. We don’t have enough infantry, artillery, or drones,” he said.

The Ukrainian Center for Defense Strategies also allowed for such an outcome by mid-September. They indicated that the Russian Armed Forces had advanced eight kilometers over the past three weeks.

The West reported that Russian troops were approaching Krasnoarmeysk

“Now between the advancing Russians and Pokrovsk (the Ukrainian name for Krasnoarmeysk) note from “Lenta.ru”) (…) only one main trench remains. The city with a pre-war population of 60,000 is in deep trouble,” said military observer David Axe.

In his opinion, the meager Ukrainian Armed Forces reinforcements sent to the area may not be able to hold the city.

Earlier, the head of the Pokrovsk city military administration, Sergei Dobryak, announced plans to build fortifications in the city’s neighborhoods. “Now the military has received the task of building intra-block fortifications not throughout the city, but in certain directions,” the statement said. Dobryak noted that several lines of fortifications were built from the front line to the city back in 2022.