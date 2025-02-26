José Mourinho briefly made himself a monkey as a coach of Fenerbahce Istanbul on Monday evening. In the follow -up of the league game at the city rival Galatasaray, in which there was much more going on before and after the match than with the thread 0-0 on the square, he imitated the movements of gorillas with arms raised. With this gesture, Mourinho wanted to illustrate how the Galatasaray players had behaved in the first minute. These jumped around “like monkeys” to get a yellow card for the young Fenerbahce defender Yusuf Akcicek, he found. However, because the referee in this scene had dispensed with a warning, Mourinho Blumig praised that he survived in the “jungle”. By this, the Portuguese meant the naturally varied background noise in the Ali-Sami-Yen Stadium of Galatasaray.