Sandra Bullock mourns the loss of her longtime partner. Photographer Bryan Randall died at the age of 57. © Andy Rain / dpa

Sandra Bullock’s partner has died at the age of 57. The Hollywood actress’s husband died of ALS.

Los Angeles – Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner is dead, according to the magazine’s report People out. Accordingly, Bryan Randall died on Saturday. The Hollywood actress’ longtime partner Bryan Randall has died at the age of 57.

Sandra Bullock’s partner is dead: Family makes statement on Bryan Randall’s death

In a statement, Randall’s family said of the death of Sandra Bullock’s partner: “Bryan made the decision early on to keep his ALS condition a secret and we who took care of him did our best to make his wish come true.” , it says People after the death of the photographer.

Cause of Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner: Photographer died after battling terminal illness

While Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has died this year and Tina Turner has also passed away, Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner died from ALS. According to his family, the photographer lost a three-year battle with the incurable and serious neurological disease. After the diagnosis, the photographer decided early on to keep his diagnosis of the nervous disease, which can lead to muscle paralysis, private and not to make it public. “We who took care of him did our best to fulfill his request,” the relatives said.

The family also had a big thank you for the doctors and nurses of Sandra Bullock’s late partner. They often would have had to sacrifice their own families to be with them. Adding, “At this time we ask for privacy to mourn and come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan.”

Sandra Bullock’s partner is dead: no statement from the Oscar winner so far

Sandra Bullock has not yet made an official statement about the death of the photographer. The 57-year-old and the Oscar winner met at her adopted son Louis’ birthday when he photographed the party there. The 59-year-old and the former model have been a couple since 2015 … at least until 2022.

Recently, however, persistent rumors persisted that there had been a separation, since they apparently had different views about marriage. The American had a wedding in mind, while the “Blind Side” and “Jury” actress probably didn’t have that intention. However, there has never been an official statement about the separation.

Sandra Bullock’s partner is dead: ‘Love of my life’

Instead, a rep for the actress said: “Their relationship is not over yet. They are closer than ever.” But now Sandra Bullock had to say goodbye after the death of Bryan Randall.

During an appearance in 2021, when asked about marrying Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock said: “I’ve found the love of my life. We have two beautiful children – three children, [Randalls] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” she said at the Red Table Talk. But also said in the postscript: “I don’t want to say that I should do it the way I do it, but I don’t need paper to be a devoted partner and a devoted mother.”

Still, she said emphatically, “He’s the role model I would want for my kids.”