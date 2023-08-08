The US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland, said she had met with Niger’s military leaders, but that he made no immediate progress in ending the coup. Nuland explained that she went to Niger’s capital, Niamey, and held “frank and difficult” talks with senior junta officials, explaining that the coup plotters they did not accept suggestions from the United States to try to restore the democratic order and that his request to meet Niger’s ousted leader Mohamed Bazoum has been refused.

