Cattle farmers protested in front of Bradesco branches this Monday (3). The barbecue was organized after a video in which influencers recommended a day without meat and associated the practice with a bank application that calculates carbon footprints.

According to Folha de S.Paulo, the so-called “Segunda com Carne”, alluding to “Segunda sem Carne”, indicated by the influencers in the post, took place in at least 5 states.

In a video that circulated on social media two weeks ago, three influencers give tips on how consumers can have more sustainable habits and reduce their carbon footprint.

The first tip is to reduce meat consumption and they suggest the “Second without Meat”, opting for vegetarian dishes, and associate the practice with a Bradesco application that calculates carbon footprints.

The initiative annoyed ranchers and politicians who started an offense against the bank on social networks, which culminated in the barbecue in front of Bradesco branches this Monday.

The bank chose to remove the video from its networks on the 24th and released an open letter to agribusiness, in which it sought to disassociate itself from the content and said that it would take severe internal administrative actions because of what happened.

“In recent days we have unfortunately seen an inappropriate position of digital influencers in relation to the consumption of beef, associated with our brand. It is important to say that this position does not represent the vision of this house in relation to the consumption of beef”, says the bank’s letter.

That’s right @Bradesco , the pasture is not included in this calculation? Didn’t you think about consulting EMBRAPA or any serious institution p to find out if the pasture captures carbon in the atmosphere and offsets the gases from livestock? pic.twitter.com/DhR5JHgNhs — José Medeiros (@JoseMedeirosMT) December 23, 2021

