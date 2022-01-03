The terrorist Houthi militia has added to its barbaric attacks and blatant violations, inside and outside Yemen, flagrant methods of forgery, misinformation, and slander, which no one believes.

What happened in front of Hodeidah is a clear piracy and unjust kidnapping by the “Houthis” of the cargo ship “Rawabi”, which carries the UAE flag, during its humanitarian mission from Socotra Island to the port of Jizan.

The ship carried field equipment for the operation of the Saudi field hospital on the island, after the end of its mission, including ambulances and medical equipment. But the militias covered with lies resorted, as usual, to distorting the facts, as Yemeni sources confirmed that they worked to change the cargo after it was stolen, and transferred weapons and equipment in its place.

Another heinous crime that violates international principles and conventions, and confirms the danger of terrorist militias and their real threat to the freedom of maritime navigation and global trade in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea. A deterrent international stance is required to prevent the continuation of these violations, which are added to a long list of terrorism, “bomb marches” and ballistic missiles.

The terrorist Houthi militia is required to release the ship immediately, otherwise it will bear full responsibility for any repercussions for dealing with this violation, which constitutes a war crime that requires a firm international stance without any complacency.