Catania, killed and then hung by a rope. But the thesis of suicide holds up for a while

There death of a 25-year-old in the Catania area it is a yellow. The police are investigating for murder. At the moment two people have been arrested: it is the comrade, a Romanian laborer, and a fellow countryman friend of his. According to the investigators, the two men were involved in the death of the young woman. Vera Schiopua Moldovan girl, was found hanged in the country house where he lived, in the “Sferro” district, between Ramacca and Paternò. The power of attorney of Caltagirone opened a file. To report the death would have been the companyaccording to which the 25-year-old hanged herself: one version that did not convince however the carabinieri, so much so as to decide for his arrest, according to the indictment perpetrator of the crime, and of the friend, also a foreigner, who may have helped him carry out the murder. The woman may have been strangled before hanging, already dead. On the body of Vera Schiopu will be laid out the autopsy to clarify the causes of death.

“My girlfriend Vera killed herself“, the version of the boyfriend Apetrei to make people believe in suicide. A rope too thin to support the weight of his body, the bruises, some still bloodyand the reconstructions that do not match, provided by the boyfriend and his friend. These elements led yesterday to the arrest of 33-year-old laborer Gheorghe Ciprian Apetrei, and his accomplice Costel Balan, 31, both Romanian citizens investigated for the murder by Vera Schiopu, 25 years old from Moldova, in the Catania area.

