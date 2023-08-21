Russian missilemen destroyed three wagons with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdeevka direction

Russian missilemen attacked the Mezhevaya unloading station in the Avdeev direction of the Dnipropetrovsk region, destroying three wagons with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). This was announced by the head of the press center of the group “South” Vadim Astafiev.

He added that the enemy also lost ten transport vehicles and suffered significant losses in manpower. In addition, as Astafiev said, Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers struck at the places of concentration of fire weapons and personnel of the Ukrainian military in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novodmitrovka.

The Russian military focused on the destruction of the logistics of ammunition supply of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 17, the Ministry of Defense also showed on video the moment of a missile attack on an echelon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Aerial footage shows a train set on fire after being attacked by Russian troops and then explodes. After that, several more less powerful explosions occur, and the air around is filled with smoke.

See also

Two days earlier, on August 15, it became known that the Russian military had launched a nightly precision strike on key enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) of Ukraine. In particular, the moment of shelling of one of such objects was demonstrated. According to Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, as a result of the actions of the Russian Armed Forces, significant damage was caused to the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

Due to the shortage of ammunition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forced to use weapons transferred by the West without taking into account their features. In particular, a retired military expert, Lieutenant Colonel of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), Andrey Marochko, drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian artillerymen began to fire cluster shells at Russian armored vehicles, which are ineffective for this task.

It also turned out that approximately one in five shells fired by artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at Russian positions near Rabotino did not explode. A fighter of the 71st Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment with the call sign Monk said that, among other things, cases of non-operation are also recorded with cluster munitions transferred by the West. “That is, a shell exploded, but there was no point. It just explodes in the air (without the detonation of cluster submunitions),” the soldier explained. He suggested that this may be due to the long-term production of shells or a violation of their storage conditions.

Ukraine predicted defeat without constant replenishment from the West

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson has warned that the Ukrainian army will not be able to continue fighting without the help of NATO allies. He noted that today “Kyiv is completely dependent on Washington.” Johnson believed that if NATO stopped helping Ukraine financially, then the whole country would “disappear in a few weeks.” In terms of timing, he determined that a similar failure for Ukraine could occur about two weeks after the end of support from the alliance.

It also became known that American politicians are waiting for the arrival of winter, hoping for a decrease in the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine. The New York Times has found out that Washington plans to increase the production of ammunition and maintain stocks of military products in the “staggering” needs of Kyiv.