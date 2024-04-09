

Abu Dhabi (dpa)

Portuguese coach Luis Castro, Al-Nasr's coach, believes that his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, the team's captain, did not deserve to be sent off in the match against Al-Hilal, in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup, which Al-Hilal won 2-1.

Castro said that everyone watched several clips from earlier in the season, during which Ronaldo was provoked, noting that after seeing some scenes from the match, “the Don” did not do anything to deserve expulsion, pointing out that the Al Hilal player acted, he said.

Castro expressed his surprise that the match referee did not go to see the VAR technology in the incident of the canceled goal scored by Otavio before the end of the first half, pointing out that his team played the first half in an ideal way, but in the second half the players lost control of the match the way they wanted.

He added: “We had some difficulties in carrying out attacks in the second half, while Al Hilal took advantage of the opportunities it had and scored two goals. We also allowed them to take possession in the second half, and we lacked the positivity of the first half.”

