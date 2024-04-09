It is explained that “it is important that players carefully observe enemy movements and understand the flow of combat to respond appropriately. Abilities increase through the skill tree, but equipment such as the Exospine and Suits also increase them further.Since each piece of equipment has different performance, players must choose their fighting style based on whether they want to prioritize speed, aggression, or caution during enemy attacks.”

In a new interview published via the PlayStation Blog, the director of Stellar Blade – Kim Hyung Tae – and his technical director – Lee Dong Gi – talked about the action video game, explaining how they approached the managing the difficulty . In short, it's designed to be enjoyable for everyone, but also to ensure that players don't attack headlong.

The actual difficulty levels of Stellar Blade

The directors of Stellar Blade also state that “The difficulty can be adjusted during the game, so I encourage players to challenge themselves at a difficulty level that makes them feel comfortable. For players new to action games, there is an Action Assistant in Story Mode that I highly recommend taking advantage of.”

What is the function for “Action assistant“? It's easy to say.

“For example, at crucial moments, such as when trying to figure out the boss's attack pattern to counterattack, movement slows down to make the attack easier. When using a certain UI, the correct times to parry and dodge, making it easier for players to counterattack.”

“This feature makes the game more accessible and enjoyable, even for those who usually shy away from action games. After completing the game, players can also play in Hard mode“.

We also remind you that after the release an update will be published with the New Game Plus, which will allow you to play the game again and will probably be perfect for testing yourself on the higher difficulties.