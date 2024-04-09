🥳 'CHICHARITO' AND CHIVAS HAVE A PARTY BEFORE PUEBLA! ⚽ Javier Hernández scored his first goal since his return to the team. 'Guti' and 'Piojo' also scored. 🔥 De Buen and Herrera discounted the finale. Lives @Chivas your best moment of the tournament? 😬#ChivasEnTelemundo pic.twitter.com/k7Q5dU5xi5 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) April 7, 2024

. His name is Uriel

. His last name is Antuna. But you can tell him:

THE MOST UNBALANCING MEXICAN PLAYER OF ALL 🔥🔥🔥 Another goal from the Brujo. He has already been in the tournament for 7 years and Cruz Azul wins 2-1 against Rayados 👀 pic.twitter.com/pnOshajPMz — W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) April 7, 2024

“It goes beyond the operation, more than the tactical, the technical. Here is pride. So, given the situation we are in, in addition to working hard every day, we have to be proud. We are at the bottom of the table and so we have to show more character, we have to show pride to get out of the situation. You have to play the games in a different way, regardless of how they operate. The first half was quite even, but in the second they surpassed us, due to our internal situations”he expressed.

“Regardless of the day-to-day work, which is the most important thing, having that personality, that character. We have to move forward, we have to get out of the critical situation where we are. On the emotional side we have to move forward, we have to raise our heads and also become aware of the situation we are in today. And with that pride to leave the area where we are”he finished.

🤔 “Show more character” asks Andrés Carevic. 🗣️ The coach's opinion after losing with @Chivas and add his fourth defeat with him @ClubPueblaMX. pic.twitter.com/kBjLg7lDya — GRADA (@somosgrada) April 7, 2024

89' Goooooal from my Diego de Buen🔵⚪️ Here we always support!⚽️ #LaFranjaNosUne🎽 pic.twitter.com/cbRm8lh43w — Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) April 7, 2024

“If you believe it a little bit in this league, they hit you and take you down. It is a super competitive league where if you have four wins and you went through the roof, then you fall. We have to go step by step, we have to continue improving, but now with the peace of mind of a victory”he exclaimed.

“During the week we placed a lot of emphasis on resuming what we had been doing. We saw images and against Pumas it wasn't us, and we tried to improve that, to return to our essence, to go back to doing what we did at the beginning. We wanted to convey that, we were dominant in the game, we are happy not only for the victory but because we returned to form. We have to climb positions in this final stretch. (Uriel) Antuna He scored two great goals, he is an unbalanced player. The technician Martin (Anselmi) He tried to work on that during the week, the aggressiveness, the pressure to get us back on that path and beyond the result it was to return to form.”the end ended.

Carlos Rotondi is not confident despite the victory against Rayados 😱 “If in this League you believe it a little bit, they hit you and you go down. If you go through the roof then you fall” 🔥 📹 @Ruben_Beristain pic.twitter.com/l1yblF4dO1 — This Online (@estoenlinea) April 7, 2024