Next Friday, April 12, Blue Cross visit to Puebla in it Cuauhtémoc Stadium for Matchday 15 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXwith the aim of adding a new victory and ensuring their presence in the League.
La Franja has just suffered a new fall against Chivas in it Akron Stadium by a score of 3-2. Being 3-0 down, the camotero team showed signs of life thanks to the goals of Diego de Buen and Alberto Herrera, without giving them time to rescue the tie. After the defeat, the camotero club remains at the bottom of the general table with five points, being one of those eliminated from the tournament.
On the other hand, La Maquina took the 2-1 victory over Monterey in it Aztec stadium through a doublet of Uriel Antunadespite the discount of Victor Lopez. In this way, the cement team is fourth place with 26 units, three points from the leadership they share Toluca and America.
When? Friday April 12
Where? Puebla, Puebla
Stadium: Cuauhtémoc
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: Aztec 7
streaming: ViX
The Argentine technical director Andres Carevic He appealed to the pride of his team, after registering one more defeat, so he expects an improvement in the last three matches of the championship, this to have a slightly more dignified closing.
“It goes beyond the operation, more than the tactical, the technical. Here is pride. So, given the situation we are in, in addition to working hard every day, we have to be proud. We are at the bottom of the table and so we have to show more character, we have to show pride to get out of the situation. You have to play the games in a different way, regardless of how they operate. The first half was quite even, but in the second they surpassed us, due to our internal situations”he expressed.
“Regardless of the day-to-day work, which is the most important thing, having that personality, that character. We have to move forward, we have to get out of the critical situation where we are. On the emotional side we have to move forward, we have to raise our heads and also become aware of the situation we are in today. And with that pride to leave the area where we are”he finished.
Goalie: 'Spider' Rodríguez
Defenses: Efraín Orona, Sebastián Olmedo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Brayan Angulo
Midfielders: Pablo González, Diego de Buen, Kevin Velasco, Alberto Herrera
Forwards: Santiago Ormeño, Miguel Sansores
Substitutes: Ángel Robles, Fernando Navarro, Arcadio García, Lucas Cavallini, Martín Barragán, Gastón Silva, Carlos Baltazar, Daniel Aguilar, Lucas de los Santos, Miguel Fraga
Thanks to what the club has shown throughout the championship, the celestial fans are excited about the title, however, the Argentine Carlos Rodolfo Rotondi knows that they should not fall into excess of confidence in the final phase.
“If you believe it a little bit in this league, they hit you and take you down. It is a super competitive league where if you have four wins and you went through the roof, then you fall. We have to go step by step, we have to continue improving, but now with the peace of mind of a victory”he exclaimed.
“During the week we placed a lot of emphasis on resuming what we had been doing. We saw images and against Pumas it wasn't us, and we tried to improve that, to return to our essence, to go back to doing what we did at the beginning. We wanted to convey that, we were dominant in the game, we are happy not only for the victory but because we returned to form. We have to climb positions in this final stretch. (Uriel) Antuna He scored two great goals, he is an unbalanced player. The technician Martin (Anselmi) He tried to work on that during the week, the aggressiveness, the pressure to get us back on that path and beyond the result it was to return to form.”the end ended.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Carlos Salcedo, Gonzalo Piovi, Willer Ditta
Midfielders: Charly Rodríguez, Nacho Rivero, Camilo Cándido, Alexis Gutiérrez, Lolo Faravelli
Forwards: Carlos Rotondi, Uriel Antuna
Substitutes: Ángel Sepúlveda, Erik Lira, Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Vargas, Mateo Levy, Amaury Morales, Andrés Gudiño, Mauro Zaleta, Jorge García, Bryan Gamboa
Puebla 2-0 Cruz Azul
