Cassandra Sanchez de Lamadrid She is one of the most active public figures on social networks, since she usually shares her new facet as a mother and the new learnings of her son Milan with her followers. Despite this, recently, the businesswoman was surprised to reveal that in recent weekends she has not seen Deyvis Orosco very often due to her work.

Through her official Instagram account, Jessica Newton’s daughter sent greetings for Labor Day. Likewise, she highlighted the work of her partner in the music industry, since her presentations have prevented her from sharing time with her family.

“Happy Labor Day to all, I wanted to show you a little of my family duality. We get up at six and while we get up, daddy keeps working. Yesterday (April 30) he had three shows and a private one, he still hasn’t arrived. The poor guy is just arriving, he sleeps for a little while and goes back . Tomorrow (May 2) he sleeps for a little while and leaves again. So, we are in reverse schedules on weekends, ” story.

YOU CAN SEE: Cassandra Sánchez records her son and jokes: “Why put your father’s face?”

Businesswoman excited for her son’s five months

The young woman did not want to pass up the opportunity to celebrate the first five months of her firstborn’s life with a tender Easter decoration, which was organized on April 17. In this sense, the cumbiambero couple shared a heartfelt message for her son Milan. “Happy five months of life, my love. I hope everyone is having a Happy Easter Sunday. Blessings always!” she wrote on Instagram. In addition, she thanked the person in charge of preparing the cake for her smugness. “Thank you for making my crazy things come true,” she added.

Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid softens social networks with a photo of her baby. Photo: Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid/Instagram

Cassandra Sánchez excited with her son’s first words

Through her social networks, Jessica Newton’s daughter moved everyone by posting a small video of Milan trying to pronounce her first words. On April 2, Cassandra Sánchez shared the images where the baby is seen babbling continuously and, with it, one of the shortest phrases, but with a lot of meaning: “Mom”.