Knowing that he has acquired a 36-year veteran quarterback, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, Jim Irsayassured that his wish is that matt ryan stay long term.

After that from Thursday, as well as during this weekend, the Draft 2022 In the NFL, 8 teams selected a quarterback, and one of those that did not was the Colts, who are happy with the arrival of Ryan, after the transfer made just over a month ago with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Hopefully Matt can be here for four years, maybe. We certainly have our radar on a young guy who can be the long-term future,” Irsay told ESPN.

has a lot to offer

Matt Ryan is a veteran of 14 seasons in the league, who had played his entire career with the Falcons, where he was named once Most valuable Player of the season (MVP), where he has been one of the most consistent in his position.

Over the past 11 seasons, Ryan has thrown for over 4,000 yards in 10 consecutive seasons, breaking his streak the previous season by falling just 32 yards short (3,968).

The Colts have had 4 different starting quarterbacks in the past 4 years, jumping from Andrew Luck, to Jacoby Brisset, then to Philip Rivers, and lastly, Carson Wentz.