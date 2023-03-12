Overwhelmed the last day, with the 7-0 in Anfield, relaunched during the week in the Europa League and diminished this Sunday due to the expulsion of casemirothe second in a month and a half for the Brazilian midfielder, the Manchester Utd equalized without goals against the southamptonthe last of the classification, between the exhibition of the two goalkeepers, De Gea and Bazunu, punctual and saviors when they demanded their saves.

Beyond the marker, the outcome, the desolation of Casemiro. Minute 34. Fair, reckless, irrefutable expulsion as soon as the referee, Anthony Taylor, saw him enter the ground on the monitor, with the plate of his right foot at the level of Carlos Alcaraz’s shin guard in midfield.

(Shakira explodes against Piqué, this is the hard confession, video)

(Ivana Knoll, girlfriend of the Qatar World Cup; she was robbed, without clothes in Paris, video)

Indicated

An excessive action, without a doubt. Without bad intention. Red card. The Brazilian midfielder did not even protest.

Without words, he accepted the consequence, apologized to the 20-year-old Argentine midfielder, hugged him and headed down the path to the locker room, with a lost look, towards the ground, aware of the dimension of the incident, perhaps also of misfortune. Even before, he shed some tears.

Now wait for the sanction. There was no comfort for him. Even De Gea came up to encourage him. He was a hurt man.

An image was worth a thousand words about Casemiro and a moment that brought everything to a boil for Manchester United: 0-0 on the scoreboard; saved by David De Gea before by an outstanding save, one more this course by the goalkeeper, who flew to hit Walcott’s header with his right hand; with hardly any chances of his until then, nothing more than a shot from Marcus Rashford, and in suspense with the subsequent free kick.

(Dani Alves: new lawyers’ plan to prove his innocence is leaked)(LeBron James: serious doping accusation against the NBA star)