Movies | The Oscars will be celebrated next night – all these films will be awarded prizes

Do you collect? unbridled sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscars in all the major categories? Among other things, you can get excited about it while waiting for next night’s gala.

In order, the 95th Oscar gala will be held in the traditional way at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, i.e. Monday morning, starting at 01:30 Finnish time. HS follows the gala and reports on the awards fresh.

This year, a total of 10 films are competing for the main prize, the Oscar for best film. They are Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisher, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Nothing new from the Western Front, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking. The latest of these has not yet been distributed in Finland.

Michelle Yeoh (left) impressively plays the lead in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

For the best the film’s profit has been the most hyped Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert -directed and written by the duo Everything Everywhere All at Once. It has the most nominations overall, 11.

The film is an unusual Oscar nominee, a wild combination of science fiction, fast-paced action, comedy and drama. In the plot, Chinese-American housewife Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) embarks on an adventure crossing between different dimensions, the stake of which is the fate of the entire “multiverse”.

The film, produced by the prestigious indie studio A24, became a surprise hit and the talk of the town in the spring, and its fame carried it from one award gala win to another. Everything Everywhere All at Once the Oscar for the best film, for example The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter and Indiewire.

Tom Cruise plays fighter pilot Maverick in last year's blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick.

It’s still not a sure win. Top Gun: Maverick was a rare case last year – a huge success with box office revenues of almost 1.5 billion euros, which also won over the critics. Tom Cruise’s starring the action drama about fighter pilots is a sequel to the 1986 militaristic barracks classic. Entertainment blockbusters rarely win the best film Oscar, but skillfully tickling the nostalgia nerves of middle-aged people Maverick may surprise you.

For the best another billion-hit sequel has also entered the film category, Avatar: The Way of Waterbut it probably only has the best visual effects.

Instead, there may still be viable options for the best film award by Martin McDonagh a drama tinged with black humor The Banshees of Inisher mixed The Fabelmans, by Steven Spielberg an autobiographical memory of childhood and youth. The possibilities of the latter are increased by the Oscar jury’s well-known attraction to stories about old Hollywood.

Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch and Edin Hasanovich as soldiers in the movie “Nothing new from the Western Front” set in the First World War.

Even beforehand, the German was somewhat surprised Nothing new from the Western Front -the number of nominations received by the war film, nine. by Edward Berger directed by by Erich Maria Remarque the film adaptation of the classic book (1929) is nominated in the categories of best film and best international, i.e. non-English language film – winning only in the latter.

Those that had their world premiere at last fall’s Venice Film Festival by Todd Field Tar mixed Darren Aronofsky The Whale were also last year’s talking point films. About a conductor who abuses his power Tárilla there may be a chance in the main category of the Oscars, but the best director award for Field is more likely.

Cate Blanchett plays conductor Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s Tár drama.

Directors predicting the winner of the category is admittedly difficult: Spielberg, McDonagh, the Kwan-Scheinert duo and Triangle of Sadness Ruben Östlund are all potential winners.

At its strongest Tar is in the best actress category. The award has generally been given to the one performing the title role For Cate Blanchettthough Everything Everywhere All at Once Michelle Yeoh it might sting.

The Whale playing the main character, an overweight and reclusive teacher Brendan Fraser can be very strong to win the best actor award. The role has been seen as a handsome, poignant return for Fraser, who has been away from the Hollywood limelight for twenty years.

Austin Butler plays Elvis in the film directed by Baz Luhrmann.

By Baz Luhrmann elvis-impressed many in the title role of the film Austin Butler may still be the more likely Oscar winner for Best Actor. The Whale the best chance would be in the make-up and hair-styling category, thanks to the overweight suit built for Fraser – and also receiving criticism.

One almost certain winner can still be found in the best original song category. A Bollywood hit RRR rose to exceptional international popularity last year, and it’s a wonder if it Naatu Naatu won’t win Best Song.

NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the Indian blockbuster RRR.

Last won the Oscar for best film Sian Heder’s comedy drama Coda – between two worlds. However, all the awards from that gala remained “slip into” the shadow. Presenter Chris Rock joked an actor sitting in the audience Jada Pinkett Smith from the looks of it, when her husband Will Smith stormed the stage in a rage and slapped Rock in the face. After his act, Smith still won the best actor Oscar.

Chris Rock covered the topic extensively on Netflix in his stand-up show, which was tactically released at the beginning of March, right under the Oscars.

This year, the gala will be hosted Jimmy Kimmel. If you still want to predict something in advance, jokes about flipping are guaranteed to be part of the program.

Below you can watch a live video broadcast of the last-minute preparations for the gala at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.